Sharon E Simpson (Stover), 62, of Burkittsville, MD, passed away peacefully with her dogs Molly and Walker on July 15, 2022, at her home. Sharon was born in Gettysburg on March 26, 1960 and was the daughter of the late Robert Q. and Lois (Hartman) Stover. Sharon was predeceased by...

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO