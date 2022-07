Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – This time of year the typical pattern is all about the high in the Atlantic. This is the subtropical high and it pushes tropical air over the southeast and allows for popup showers and storms with the heating of the day each afternoon. This is the pattern we are entrenched in this week as fronts will die out before reaching our area. Looking forward over the next 7 to 10 days we will hold onto rain chances from 30 to 50% and temps each afternoon in the low to mid 90’s.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO