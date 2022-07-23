ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MA

Video: Bourne Fire covers Plymouth fire station while crews battle two alarm house fire

capecod.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLYMOUTH – Chief Neil Foley reports that the Plymouth Fire Department extinguished a two-alarm house fire Friday night that displaced a family. At 6:08 PM, firefighters were called to 2 Thompson Circle after receiving multiple 911 calls about a house on fire. Upon arrival, firefighters from the Bourne...

www.capecod.com

capecod.com

Plymouth Fire Department extinguishes two-alarm house fire Sunday morning

PLYMOUTH – Chief Neil Foley reports that the Plymouth Fire Department extinguished a two-alarm house fire Sunday morning that left a family displaced. At approximately 6:35 AM, Plymouth Fire responded to 9 Overlook Circle for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, firefighters from the West Plymouth Village Fire...
PLYMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Plymouth Fire knocks down flames on party boat with 54 on board

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Plymouth Fire Department put out an engine compartment fire aboard a party boat Monday morning during an event, according to the department. At about 10:30 a.m., the Plymouth Harbormaster reporter an engine compartment fire aboard one of Captain John Boats’ vessels. The Plymouth Harbormaster and U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene about two miles off the Plymouth coast.
PLYMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Car ends up in water in Onset on Friday

ONSET – On Friday at approximately 10:37 PM, the Onset Fire Department was notified by Wareham Police dispatch of a vehicle in the water at the Onset Pier (184 Onset Avenue) with occupants possibly still inside. The Onset Fire Department responded and upon arrival were met with a vehicle that had come to rest in the water by way of the beach and was mostly submerged. A Wareham Police Officer had entered the water, finding an occupant was out of the vehicle. The occupant was assisted onto the dock by other Wareham Police Officers and was immediately assisted by the Wareham EMS Director. It was confirmed that no other occupants were in the vehicle. The male operator was transported to a local hospital for evaluation by Wareham EMS. Onset Fire personnel stood by on scene for the vehicle to be removed, and to ensure no environmental hazard needed to be mitigated. The vehicle was removed by a local towing company and Onset Fire personnel confirmed that there had been no release of fluids from the vehicle into the waterway. The incident was terminated at 1:41 AM.
WAREHAM, MA
capecod.com

Buzzards Bay crash stalls traffic on Route 6

BOURNE – A crash in Bourne snarled traffic on Route 6 for a time. The crash happened sometime after 3 PM at St. Margaret’s Street. At least two people were transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Cape Wide News...
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Two people suffer minor injuries in boat collision off Osterville

OSTERVILLE – Two boats reportedly collided off Osterville sometime after 3 PM Sunday. An approximately 60-foot vessel and a smaller craft collided in the Osterville cut off Sea View Avenue. At least two people were evaluated for minor injures by EMTs from the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire department. According to reports. at one of the vessels suffered extensive damage. The Mass Environmental Police will investigate the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Turnto10.com

Two families displaced, dog dies in Fall River fire

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Two families are displaced and a dog died following a fire in Fall River on Sunday morning. The fire broke out just before 11:30 a.m. on Norfolk Street. Fire officials confirmed to an NBC 10 News crew on scene the fire started on the...
FALL RIVER, MA
capecod.com

Crash slows traffic on Route 6 westbound in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – Traffic delays were reported on Route 6 westbound in Yarmouth Monday morning. A crash was reported on the overpass of Union Street in Yarmouth shortly before 8:30 PM. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Several others were treated and released at the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Police investigating reported robbery at Stop & Shop Pharmacy in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a reported robbery at the Stop & Shop Pharmacy on Attucks Lane in Hyannis about 3:30 PM. According to reports, two males wearing masks demanded unknown pharmaceuticals before fleeing. Barnstable and State Police converged on the scene. A K9 tracking dog was attempting to locate the suspects.
HYANNIS, NE
capecod.com

Firefighters respond to porch fire in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire-Rescue reports that on Friday, Fire crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire in a two family residence on Brick Kiln Road. Arriving on the scene a fire in the mulch near the front step. The fire had extended to the step. A portion of the step was removed to ensure that the fire was out. There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is improper disposal of smoking material.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Bystanders save drowning victim at Great Pond in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET – Several Good Samaritans are credited with saving the life of a person who was drowning at Great Pond in Wellfleet Sunday afternoon. Rescuers rushed to the scene after multiple 911 calls around 2 PM. The bystanders performed CPR and officials report the victim was conscious and alert when they arrived. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
WELLFLEET, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating after SUV plunges into water in Onset

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an SUV plunged into the ocean near the town pier in Onset Saturday. According to officials, the driver was found outside the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital. No one else was in the vehicle at the time. (Copyright (c)...
WAREHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release name of woman killed in early morning Route 24 crash

Police have released the name of the victim in a serious crash on Route 24. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Troopers assigned to the State Police-Milton Barracks responded to a crash involving a car that had rear-ended a dump truck on route 24 northbound in Avon at Harrison Boulevard.
STOUGHTON, MA
CBS Boston

Flames damage home in Revere early Saturday

REVERE -- A house in Revere is damaged after a fire early Saturday. Firefighters responded to Winthrop Avenue around 4:30 a.m.Video sent to WBZ-TV by a viewer shows heavy flames coming from the top of the building. Crews from nearby communities also responded to help put out the fire. This story will be updated when more information becomes available. 
REVERE, MA
whdh.com

Solar panels and extreme heat likely to blame for Quincy house fire

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Some solar panels paired with extreme heat may be to blame for a Quincy house fire, according to the Quincy Fire Department. Firefighters were called to the Quincy home Friday afternoon following the reports of a fire. The firefighters quick response kept the damage to the house isolated to the roof.
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman killed in Rt. 24 crash, car fire in Avon

AVON, Mass. — A woman was killed in a fiery crash on Rt. 24 in Avon early Saturday. Avon Fire Chief Robert Spurr said a sedan and dump truck collided under the Harrison Boulevard overpass. The crash happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway.
AVON, MA

