Inflation is hitting people with low incomes in Bloomington-Normal, and the social service agencies that support them. Some common themes emerge among social and human service agencies around McLean County. Clients suffer disproportionately from inflation because they have the least to start with, and very little ability to absorb rising costs. Not-for-profit agencies must scrimp. Workers at the agencies are under inflationary stress as well.

MCLEAN COUNTY, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO