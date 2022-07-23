Court documents reveal Pueblo murder may have been case of mistaken identity

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - New court documents reveal a murder in Pueblo may have been a case of mistaken identity.

25 pages worth of court documents obtained by KRDO detail a fun night between new friends in Pueblo, the suddenly erupted into violence.

Pueblo Police say sometime between late May 27, 2022, and the early morning hours of the 28, 33-year-old Tyler Mitchell shot and killed 33-year-old Chelsea Longshore.

Chelsea Longshore (left) with friend Olivia Mathias.

Photo courtesy of Mathias & Pueblo Chieftan.

Interviews by police discover a friend of Mitchell’s, Kenneth Callaway, brought Longshore over to the mobile home Mitchell shared with his wife, Jessica, after meeting Longshore in Canon City just days prior.

Callaway said the two men were drinking 100 proof vodka, something Mitchell admitted to police he does every single day.

Witness testimony describes that about an hour into the get-together something turned in Mitchell.

He asked Chelsea Longshore if her name was ‘Collette’. Mitchell's wife says a woman named Collette had previously reported Mitchell to police for shooting a gun in the air, leading to his arrest.

Despite Longshore insisting her name was Chelsea, 30 minutes later Miitchell again asked Callaway if Longshore was the woman who snitched on him.

Mitchell’s wife says that’s when he stood up and shot Longshore.

The autopsy would later show Longshore was killed by a gunshot wound to the head.

Soon after the shooting, Mitchell and his wife fled, driving to Fowler until his car ran out of gas.

Jessica Mitchell has told police she was taken against her will. She later took off from the Fowler Inn when Mitchell was passed out drunk, hopping buses and trains to her parents’ house in Kansas.

After the wife fled, the manager of the Fowler Inn told police Mitchell ‘went crazy’, drinking copious amounts of alcohol and even drinking hand sanitizer.

The manager called police about his behavior and Mitchell was taken to a hospital, which is ultimately how police tracked him down.

Mitchell maintains his innocence despite telling police exactly where Longshore was shot and what weapon was used.

