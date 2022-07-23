ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Court documents reveal Pueblo murder may have been case of mistaken identity

By Mallory Anderson
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P7PXG_0gpmYW8E00

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - New court documents reveal a murder in Pueblo may have been a case of mistaken identity.

25 pages worth of court documents obtained by KRDO detail a fun night between new friends in Pueblo, the suddenly erupted into violence.

Pueblo Police say sometime between late May 27, 2022, and the early morning hours of the 28, 33-year-old Tyler Mitchell shot and killed 33-year-old Chelsea Longshore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ALf6a_0gpmYW8E00
Chelsea Longshore (left) with friend Olivia Mathias.
Photo courtesy of Mathias & Pueblo Chieftan.

Interviews by police discover a friend of Mitchell’s, Kenneth Callaway, brought Longshore over to the mobile home Mitchell shared with his wife, Jessica, after meeting Longshore in Canon City just days prior.

Callaway said the two men were drinking 100 proof vodka, something Mitchell admitted to police he does every single day.

Witness testimony describes that about an hour into the get-together something turned in Mitchell.

He asked Chelsea Longshore if her name was ‘Collette’. Mitchell's wife says a woman named Collette had previously reported Mitchell to police for shooting a gun in the air, leading to his arrest.

Despite Longshore insisting her name was Chelsea, 30 minutes later Miitchell again asked Callaway if Longshore was the woman who snitched on him.

Mitchell’s wife says that’s when he stood up and shot Longshore.

The autopsy would later show Longshore was killed by a gunshot wound to the head.

Soon after the shooting, Mitchell and his wife fled, driving to Fowler until his car ran out of gas.

Jessica Mitchell has told police she was taken against her will. She later took off from the Fowler Inn when Mitchell was passed out drunk, hopping buses and trains to her parents’ house in Kansas.

After the wife fled, the manager of the Fowler Inn told police Mitchell ‘went crazy’, drinking copious amounts of alcohol and even drinking hand sanitizer.

The manager called police about his behavior and Mitchell was taken to a hospital, which is ultimately how police tracked him down.

Mitchell maintains his innocence despite telling police exactly where Longshore was shot and what weapon was used.

The post Court documents reveal Pueblo murder may have been case of mistaken identity appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 2

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo man convicted of murdering his girlfriend in 2013 plans to appeal his case

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than one year after being found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in 2013, a Pueblo man plans to appeal his case. On March 8, 2021, Donthe Lucas was convicted of the first-degree murder of his girlfriend, Kelsie Schelling. According to police, Schelling went missing in 2013 when she was supposed The post Pueblo man convicted of murdering his girlfriend in 2013 plans to appeal his case appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Help identify suspects of Pueblo West Apartment burglary

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) needs help identifying two suspects involved in a burglary that occurred in May 2022. Two men burglarized Pueblo West Apartments located on South McCulloch Blvd. If you recognize the suspects, contact PCSO at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 and reference Pueblo West […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Crime Stoppers want your help stopping the fentanyl crisis

EL PASO COUNTY — Fentanyl overdoses and exposures have plagued El Paso County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, one in four street drugs are laced with fentanyl. Officers with the Colorado State Patrol seized 114 pounds of pure fentanyl on a highway on June 20 of this year. CSP said it was enough powder to killed more […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Canon City, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Cañon City, CO
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Negligent homicide case against four Pueblo hospital security guards dropped

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — The negligent homicide cases against four hospital security guards at St. Mary Corwin Hospital in Pueblo have been dropped. Mathew Jones, a patient at the hospital died inside the lobby. The four guards, Anthony Virant, Anthony Ruff, Drake Castro, and Randy Vialpando, previously faced negligent homicide charges in the death of The post Negligent homicide case against four Pueblo hospital security guards dropped appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

The story of Colorado Springs’ first Black police officer

COLORADO SPRINGS — To celebrate Colorado Springs’s 150th Anniversary, Commander Mary Rosenoff takes viewers to Horace Shelby Park and shares the incredible story of the first city employee. 116 years ago, a Colorado Springs Police Department officer made history by being the first to receive a pension. That...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 person hospitalized following possible hit-and-run crash in southwest Colorado Springs on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was taken to the hospital following a serious crash on the southwest side of Colorado Springs on Monday. Police had very few details available last time 11 News checked in. First responders received a call just after 11:30 a.m. for what was originally believed to be a single-vehicle crash near Lake Avenue and Venetucci Boulevard. The area is just west of I-25. Officers at the scene updated 11 News stating they believe it may have been a hit-and-run crash. Last time this article was updated, the suspect vehicle was only identified as a white SUV.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Mitchell
KXRM

Intoxicated service member arrested for accidental shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested an active duty member of the U.S. Army who accidentally shot a person while handling a weapon in an intoxicated state early morning. Shortly before 2:30 a.m., CSPD received 911 calls regarding a shooting. Callers reported that a person...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man found dead in dorm room at UCCS Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was found dead in a dorm room at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs Saturday night, according to the university. UCCS said officials are working to notify the next of kin. There is no threat to the community at this time, UCCS police said. The post Man found dead in dorm room at UCCS Saturday night appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Body found inside UCCS dorm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A body was found inside a UCCS dorm room over the weekend. A spokesperson for the University of Colorado Colorado Springs tells 11 News police discovered the body Saturday evening while responding to a welfare check at the dorms. The deceased has not been identified, and the cause of death has not been released.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Mistaken Identity#Shooting#Violent Crime#Pueblo Police#Mathias Pueblo Chieftan
KXRM

Pueblo Police searching for assault suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are asking for the community’s help in searching for a suspect who assaulted a man Tuesday night. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), at approximately 6:28 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, police were called to Wilson Avenue near West 4th Street, where a man was found with several blunt injuries.
KRDO News Channel 13

Active duty Army member accidentally shoots friend while intoxicated Saturday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An active duty U.S. Army member accidentally shot his friend, also a member of the Army, while intoxicated early Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. CSPD said they responded to the 2500 block of Bellamy Street, near South Academy and Astrozon, for the report of a shooting The post Active duty Army member accidentally shoots friend while intoxicated Saturday in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

A fallen Pueblo police officer remembered 100 years later

PUEBLO, Colo.(KRDO)-- The Pueblo Police Department is working on an effort to honor a Pueblo police officer who was murdered more than a century ago. The department wants to make sure people never forget Marshal Casper Zweifel. Friday, an officer told KRDO that they have a saying, " Never leave...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Mother of six killed in Pueblo car crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family is finding forgiveness through their grieve. The Cordova family is devastated after the loss of Juli Cordova, who was a mother of six. Her sister, Marie Cordova, says Juli was an amazing women who was taken too soon. Juli lost her life after...
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

Pueblo teen fugitives arrested after removing ankle monitors

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police have arrested two teen fugitives on Tuesday after Police say they removed their ankle monitors. The two teens were on ankle monitors from a May 7 carjacking case involving Pueblo Police. The teens cut off their monitors on June 27, because they were planning retaliation against people involved in a homicide case, police say.
KRDO News Channel 13

Homicide investigation after two bodies were found in Phantom Canyon area

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the Bureau of Land Management confirmed a homicide investigation was underway after two bodies were found in the Phantom Canyon area. The area was just off of Fremont County Road 67 just past mile marker 8. The BLM said the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Fremont County The post Homicide investigation after two bodies were found in Phantom Canyon area appeared first on KRDO.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Pueblo Mayor’s son arrested on criminal mischief-related charges

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — The son of Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar and a prominent attorney faces felony criminal mischief charges following an incident in Pueblo on April 23. Douglas Gradisar is accused of causing between $5,000 and $20,000 in damages to the inside of a home he shared with his former girlfriend, Shawna Santistevan.
KKTV

Police in Colorado warn of a rental scam taking place over text

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A scam appears to be making the rounds in the Fountain area south of Colorado Springs. Fountain Police put out a warning to the public on Friday stating someone is posing as a property owner. Police even shared a number the alleged scammer is using, 719-283-7008.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy