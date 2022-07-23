ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Fourth ‘John Wick’ Movie Gets Head-Bashing New Trailer — and Curious Title

By Carson Burton and Angelique Jackson
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

The Baba Yaga is coming for war.

Brand new footage for “John Wick” was released today, as Keanu Reeves surprised the crowd at San Diego Comic-Con with a fresh look at the beloved action hero, who is back in action yet again.

After appearing at a Comic-Con panel for his Boom! Studios title “BRZRKR, “Reeves crashed Collider’s Directors on Directing panel in Hall H on Friday night, where “John Wick 4” director Chad Stahelski was a panelist, to debut the footage.

The trailer finds Wick doing what he does best: enacting revenge via any weapon he can get his hands on. As CinemaCon footage confirmed back in April, the newest installment to the film is sure to include as much skull bashing and gun-fu as its previous chapters.

The last time audiences saw the formidable assassin was in 2019’s “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” a box-office hit featuring ninjas on motorcycles, a fight in New York City horse stables and Halle Berry commanding a duo of terrifyingly deadly Belgian Malinois dogs. Now, stuntman-turned-director Stahelski is upping the ante.

Previously, Stahelski had expressed that he had “no fucking idea” how to top the stunts from Wick’s last outing. “There’s been a couple days where I’ve decided to do number four and I’ve woken up in a cold sweat going, ‘Horses! How do I beat horses?’” Stahelski told Collider in a previous interview.

Joining Reeves in the franchise’s newest film are Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins and Clancy Brown. Ian McShane is also returning as Winston, the manager of the Continental Hotel.

It seems that Lionsgate has high hopes for the fourth “John Wick” installment considering each chapter in the franchise has beat its predecessor at the box office. The original “John Wick” earned $86 million worldwide in 2014, followed by $171.5 million for “John Wick: Chapter 2” in 2017 and $327.3 million for “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.” Reeves and Stahelski are now back for round four to outdo themselves yet again.

“John Wick” is set to hit theaters on March 24, 2023. Watch the full trailer below.

