LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers fans made their feelings known as Juan Soto stepped into the batter’s box, just in case the Washington Nationals star didn’t get their message at the All-Star Game. “Future Dodger!” the crowd of 48,647 chanted. They heartily applauded Soto in his first at-bat. Whether he ends up in LA or not, Soto put on a show. His two-run triple capped a four-run fifth inning and the lowly Washington Nationals defeated the NL West-leading Dodgers 4-1 on Monday night, snapping Los Angeles’ 11-game home winning streak.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO