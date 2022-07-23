Two minors hospitalized after Huntington shooting Friday

UPDATE (July 23, 2022, 11:35 a.m.): The Huntington Police Department is investigating a juvenile-involved shooting that happened Friday at Rotary Park.

According to HPD, officers responded to a shooting call at Rotary Park at 9:09 p.m. At the scene, they found two minors were shot, one several times.

Cabell County EMS took both victims to the hospital.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should call 911 or HPD’s anonymous tip line at (304)-696-4444.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Rotary Park area of Huntington.

Dispatchers say this came in just after 9 p.m. on Friday.

They say the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

This is a developing story. 13 News will continue to update you as more details become available.

