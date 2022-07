Effective: 2022-07-23 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Boone; Buffalo; Burt; Butler; Cedar; Clay; Colfax; Cuming; Dakota; Dixon; Dodge; Franklin; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Madison; Merrick; Nance; Phelps; Pierce; Platte; Polk; Sherman; Stanton; Thurston; Valley; Wayne; Webster; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 494 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BOONE BUFFALO BURT BUTLER CEDAR CLAY COLFAX CUMING DAKOTA DIXON DODGE FRANKLIN GREELEY HALL HAMILTON HARLAN HOWARD KEARNEY MADISON MERRICK NANCE PHELPS PIERCE PLATTE POLK SHERMAN STANTON THURSTON VALLEY WAYNE WEBSTER YORK

