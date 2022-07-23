Pet Pals: Make sure to check out Clyde

It’s not just puppy love. Two senior pit bulls up for adoption through Homeward Animal Shelter in North Dakota made their devotion to each other official at a doggie wedding. Fran and Earl are a “bonded pair” and must be adopted together, shelter spokesperson Heather Klefstad told local news...
The world-famous Bondi Vet, real name Dr Chris Brown, is facing criticism for releasing a cat to the wrong family. On Monday (18 July), a woman named Katie Matthews posted a plea on Facebook to help find her cat Tara after she claimed Bondi Junction Veterinary Hospital released her to the wrong family.
We all think we take the most adorable photos of our pets but these photos have come out on top of an international competition to find the funniest. The Comedy Pet Photo Awards, co-founded by two professional photographers, celebrates the 'special bond' between humans and animals... and their hilarious scrapes.
Every year, approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Of those, about 3.3 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats. Each week, The Arizona Republic highlights a handful of the many pets up for adoption at...
TikTok user @floridadogm0m shared what might be our new favorite story of all time. She calls it the story of Biscuits. Biscuits is a Pointer mix rescue dog who was adopted from a shelter where the TikToker used to volunteer at. After wanting a second dog forever, the puppy was finally brought home and was introduced to the family's current dog. Don't worry, the story gets so much better!
BOGO kittens all month long! Discounts will be reflected at the time of adoption. Coconut is a domestic shorthair/mix 3-month-old kitten who is good with other cats and is litterbox trained. Pebbles is going to take some time to come around to new people. She tends to be more shy,...
Sometimes, the resemblance is uncanny... Studies that ask participants to match dogs with their owners reveal that pooches do indeed often resemble their people. One reason could be that familiarity breeds content. We love our human family and so are drawn to dogs with similar features, but the phenomenon could...
An intrepid dog saved the life of a man named Billy Green in Haw Creek, North Carolina when a black bear charged and attacked him. Green was out walking his two dogs at around 7 a.m. when the black bear approached his porch. Despite yelling at the black bear to ward it off, the animal […]
When you're busy falling in love with an adoptable dog or cat, practical matters are the last thing on your mind. Those big puppy eyes or sweet kitten whiskers will suck you right in. But before you send in an adoption application, take a minute to consider all the responsibilities...
An adorable and full-of-smiles American Pit Bull mix named Jill has finally found her forever home after 10 long years in a Texas animal shelter. Beautiful little Jill was found as a stray in a rural area and brought in to be cared for when she was just a year old. She was treated for heartworms and that’s when she found herself spending the next decade waiting to be adopted.
You probably spend a lot more time outdoors with your dog during the summer and fall months. But did you know to look out for foxtails?. . You can often identify them by their fuzzy seed heads. In short, foxtails are a type of plant. Unfortunately, they have barbed seed...
The finalists for Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2022 have just been announced and some of this year's entries are seriously silly. From a sophisticated smoking alpaca to a cat playing chess, people have gone above and beyond to capture their pet's funniest moments. In total, 30 images and videos have...
Dog or Cat: My home is home to two dogs and two cats. One older cat and one older dog. One younger cat and one younger dog. Don’t assume I’m trying to make a rhyme there. Because I’m not. My wife always gets a cat anytime I get a dog. Apparently, she likes cats, but I love dogs. So, once I bring home a new pup, expect her to bring a kitten the next day. Competition, heh? Well, not exactly. Just everyone bringing their favorite pet into the fold.
The only thing I knew about Border Collies before we brought our dog Bandit home was that they are herding dogs. If anyone had reminded me what living with any puppy is like, and how much energy a Border Collie has, I probably would have said we were not the right family for him, but If I had done that, I would have missed out on a dog of a lifetime.
Whoever said cats and dogs can't be friends clearly never met these two polite fur sisters. Sure, not every feline-canine pairing will be as perfect as this, but every four-legged companion could take some notes from them. Meet Olive and Daisy. Daisy the cat was an only child for a...
Until they are four months old, kittens need to see a vet every three to four weeks. A typical adult cat should see the vet for a check-up at least once a year. Senior cats need to see the vet at least every six months. If you’re a cat owner,...
In a perfect world, you would be with your pet 24/7 and bring them everywhere with you. However, that's not always the case -- sometimes, your pet must be at home without you. If you want to check in on your dog or cat while you're out, a pet camera is a great option to ensure your furry friend doesn't cause any trouble, and some models can even feed them their favorite treats or let you talk to them.
