NEWBURGH – A 28-year-old Newburgh man sustained a gunshot wound to his ankle in the latest round of gunfire in the city. At about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, Newburgh Police received a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 79 Liberty Street for five rounds and a second activation less than a minute later in the area of 90 Washington Street for four rounds.

NEWBURGH, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO