Bixby, OK

Pump arrives to solve Bixhoma Estate water problem, city of Bixby says

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
Pump arrives to solve Bixhoma Estate water problem, city of Bixby says

BIXBY, Okla. — The city of Bixby announced Friday evening that the Interim Booster Pump Station has been delivered.

According to an announcement from the city, pump disinfection and commissioning began Friday night. It should be completed by Saturday evening.

Residents of the Bixhoma Estate neighborhood have been without water for over a week, and residents have rallied to help each other during this difficult time.

The city of Bixby previously stated the Bixhoma system had significant unauthorized use, which impacted their storage tanks.

