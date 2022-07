Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed by police in Washington County. According to a state police report, officers with the Monongahela City Police Department responded to 1029 Lincoln St. in Monongahela around 9:20 p.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired and an attempted homicide. On scene, officers encountered the man, who was armed with a gun, and attempted to take him into custody, police said.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO