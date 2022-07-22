Two dead, police K-9 injured after pursuit leads to standoff near Jacksonville Zoo

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Florida’s electric futureLauren FoxFlorida State
Popular Florida restaurant temporarily shut down after failing food safety inspectionKristen WaltersFlorida State
60 McDonald's Restaurants To Be Sold In FloridaBryan DijkhuizenFlorida State
Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Bank Fraud And Aggravated Identity TheftCops And CrimeJacksonville, FL
Clay Education Foundation joint effort to provide teachers with supplies at Free Teacher StoresZoey FieldsClay County, FL
First Coast News
Arrest made in attempted murder near Paxon neighborhood in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. An arrest has been made in a shooting near the Paxon neighborhood in Jacksonville, which police say was an attempted murder. Tyiece Monique Heyward, 31, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man in the...
One dead Sunday night in SUV collision with minivan downtown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A SUV and a minivan collided downtown Sunday night resulting in one dead. Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night a SUV heading southbound on N. Davis St. collided with a westbound minivan on Kings Rd, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The two vehicles collided in the intersection...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Woman dead after crash near LaVilla
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died after a crash near Lavilla School of the Arts Sunday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. An SUV and a minivan hit at the intersection of Kings Road and North Davis Street around 9:30 p.m., a report said. According to JSO,...
Florida Missing Child Alert: Jacksonville 13-year-old boy with autism found safe
UPDATE, 4:32 p.m., 7/25/2022: Travis McCrimager has been found safe. A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for a missing 13-year-old Jacksonville boy. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find Travis McCrimager, who is reported to be...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man identified as victim in deadly construction accident in St. Johns County development
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A 35-year-old Jacksonville man has been identified as the victim of a fatal industrial accident at a construction site in the Silverleaf community of St. Johns County, the St. Johns Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the incident report, Joshua Longley of Jacksonville was...
Police report: Teen not facing charges in 'hostage' incident at Northside home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The teenager arrested following a hostage situation in Jacksonville Saturday was taken into custody on outstanding warrants, and does not face charges as a result of the incident, according to a police report. Jacksonville police say they were called to a home in the 2600 block...
News4Jax.com
Friends, family mourn death of former Jacksonville radio personality killed in apartment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man accused of murdering the mother of his children appeared in court Monday. Bursey Armstrong, 33, was arrested and charged with murdering Tasheka Young on Sunday. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Young was found dead inside her apartment Saturday night, and from the...
First Coast News
Police: Woman found dead at Jacksonville apartment complex was murdered, accused killer arrested
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police now say that a woman who was found dead in an apartment in the Mission Pointe complex in Jacksonville was murdered. Bursey Jerome Armstrong, 33, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. Police have not released details on how...
WESH
Florida teenager accused of holding six people hostage arrested
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — VIDEO FROM WJXT ABOVE. A Florida teenager was arrested Saturday for taking six people hostage. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred at a home located on Kaylor Lane in Oceanway. Neighbors claim the residence has had a troublesome past. One of the neighbors...
News4Jax.com
Pedestrian hit by car on Southside; JRFD reports serious injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian was hit by a car Monday morning in the Windy Hill neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Around 9:15 a.m., JFRD tweeted it responded to a traffic accident involving a car and a pedestrian on Southside Boulevard near Hogan Road. At...
News4Jax.com
JSO: 33-year-old man arrested in death of woman found dead in Northside apartment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the woman who was found dead inside a northside apartment complex. Bursey Jerome Armstrong was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Sunday after a woman, believed to be in her 30s or 40s, was found unresponsive in a Mission Pointe Apartment off Biscayne Boulevard Saturday afternoon.
First Coast News
Suspect arrested in police pursuit that killed two, wounded K-9, was not driving or holding gun, lawyer says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of the passengers in a car involved in a deadly police chase Friday appeared in court for his bond hearing Saturday. But his charges and his attorney demonstrated that he was not the source of the violence and chaos. The city of Jacksonville had all...
First Coast News
Suspect arrested in police pursuit outside Jacksonville Zoo appears for bond hearing
Robert Motley is the living suspect in a deadly police pursuit near the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Friday. He appeared for his bond hearing Saturday.
Trafficking amounts of fentanyl found during traffic stop in Putnam County
CRESCENT CITY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported that it seized 32 grams of fentanyl in a traffic stop Friday afternoon. STORY: JSO: 1 dead, 4 injured in overnight Kings Road crash. According to PCSO’s Facebook post, while working patrol in Crescent City, Deputy Griffith conducted...
Pedestrian involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Putnam county
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol say that Sunday at approximately 4 a.m. on State Road 20, a vehicle was traveling west when a pedestrian stepped into the path of the moving vehicle. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The right side of the front...
News4Jax.com
JSO reports shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside; suspect in custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot in the stomach at the corner of 2200 Edgewood Ave. at approximately 2:08 a.m. Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said the victim is in his 40s and was hospitalized with serious injuries. According to JSO, the victim...
News4Jax.com
Woman found dead in Northside apartment, JSO suspects foul play
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman, believed to be in her 30s or 40s, was found unresponsive inside a Northside apartment on Biscayne Boulevard Saturday afternoon. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 5:30 p.m. regarding an unresponsive woman at the Mission Pointe Apartment complex. JFRD was...
News4Jax.com
Trauma alert issued for woman in her 60s after traffic accident downtown Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a crash on Kings Road and North Davis Street Sunday night. A woman in her 60s is in critical condition after the incident around 9:30 p.m., sources said. Sources observed several people being loaded onto a stretcher at...
fox13news.com
Florida sheriff's K9 airlifted after being shot near Jacksonville zoo: report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office K9 was reportedly airlifted after being shot in an "officer-involved incident" Friday afternoon. The agency had issued a "shelter in place" order as they searched for an armed suspect in the area of the Jacksonville Zoo. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office first notified the...
click orlando
15-year-old in custody after taking 6 hostage in Florida home, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 15-year-old was taken into custody Saturday morning after police said he took six people, including children, hostage in an Oceanway home. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Caleb Seth Boone, is now facing a minimum felony charge of false imprisonment. [TRENDING: LISTEN: Massive gator...
The Florida Times-Union
