ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Two dead, police K-9 injured after pursuit leads to standoff near Jacksonville Zoo

By First Coast News
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

JSO: Woman dead after crash near LaVilla

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died after a crash near Lavilla School of the Arts Sunday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. An SUV and a minivan hit at the intersection of Kings Road and North Davis Street around 9:30 p.m., a report said. According to JSO,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Zoo#The Sheriff S Office#Florida K 9
WESH

Florida teenager accused of holding six people hostage arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — VIDEO FROM WJXT ABOVE. A Florida teenager was arrested Saturday for taking six people hostage. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred at a home located on Kaylor Lane in Oceanway. Neighbors claim the residence has had a troublesome past. One of the neighbors...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Pedestrian hit by car on Southside; JRFD reports serious injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian was hit by a car Monday morning in the Windy Hill neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Around 9:15 a.m., JFRD tweeted it responded to a traffic accident involving a car and a pedestrian on Southside Boulevard near Hogan Road. At...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: 33-year-old man arrested in death of woman found dead in Northside apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the woman who was found dead inside a northside apartment complex. Bursey Jerome Armstrong was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Sunday after a woman, believed to be in her 30s or 40s, was found unresponsive in a Mission Pointe Apartment off Biscayne Boulevard Saturday afternoon.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News4Jax.com

Woman found dead in Northside apartment, JSO suspects foul play

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman, believed to be in her 30s or 40s, was found unresponsive inside a Northside apartment on Biscayne Boulevard Saturday afternoon. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 5:30 p.m. regarding an unresponsive woman at the Mission Pointe Apartment complex. JFRD was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
click orlando

15-year-old in custody after taking 6 hostage in Florida home, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 15-year-old was taken into custody Saturday morning after police said he took six people, including children, hostage in an Oceanway home. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Caleb Seth Boone, is now facing a minimum felony charge of false imprisonment. [TRENDING: LISTEN: Massive gator...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy