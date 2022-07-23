ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State QB Sean Clifford clarifies College Football Player's Association role

By College Football HQ Staff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zcc6O_0gpmSWm800

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has found himself in the news thanks to his involvement with the College Football Players Association.

Clifford and the CFBPA have been in discussions with the Big Ten on a variety of issues, including a potential revenue-sharing model with players and the conference possibly providing medical care to players during and after their careers.

But the quarterback wants to clarify what he and the group are doing after some inaccurate reports described their actions earlier that claimed the CFBPA was a labor union.

Clifford released a statement about the situation, clarifying that the College Football Players Association is not a labor union.

Sean Clifford on the College Football Players Association

“As a student-athlete at Penn State, and a member of the football team, I have had very positive and open discussions with Coach Franklin, Director of Athletics Pat Kraft, and Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren about the changing landscape of college sports and how those changes are, and will continue to, impact-student athletes,” Clifford said in a statement.

“It is important to state that my dialogues with my coach, athletic director, and commissioner were conducted as a student-athlete. To characterize my dialogues as being on behalf of a union or as a union member would be inaccurate.

“In the last 90 days, the CFBPA presented interesting ideas to me and my teammates with the goal of joining the college football player’s association.

“However, at this time, I along with many players are committed to working at the campus and conference level to address the complexities of college athletics for student-athletes.

“I am grateful to be a part of a team, university, and conference where our leadership is truly open to listening and learning from its students to further strengthen and safeguard our academic and competitive experiences.

“Collectively we recognize it will take forward-thinking teamwork and time to address our evolving industry and I believe we are all committed to working together to do it.”

(h/t Sean Clifford)

