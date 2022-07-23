ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Olympia Sports to close all stores by end of September

By Lauren Healy, WGME
WPFO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND (WGME) -- Olympia Sports is closing its doors after 46 years. The Maine-based sports retailer was recently acquired by a private equity firm. A spokesperson...

fox23maine.com

94.9 HOM

The Best Places to Eat in Maine are Holes in the Wall

I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
PORTLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Maine’s the place to be when the world is on fire

Fact is, though, it’s been hot here, too. At the end of last week we had temps in the ‘90s. Very unusual. My sister and brother-in-law squatted at our place when their rental became too hot. I was at Ames True Value - the BEST hardware store in...
WISCASSET, ME
Maine State
Portland, ME
South Portland, ME
Portland, ME
Maine Business
102.9 WBLM

Two Huge Rock Shows Just Added To Maine’s Concert Calendar

Two huge shows have just been added to Maine's Concert Calendar. Thursday, September 22nd -On Sale: Friday, July 25, 10 AM. And the second huge concert announcement.... Merrill Auditorium on Wednesday, October 19th-On Sale: Friday, July 29, 10AM. Here's the full concert calendar for Classic Rock shows in New England.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine celebrates Open Farm Day as heat makes life harder on farmers

WESTBROOK, Maine — Maine celebrated the 33rd annual Open Farm Day on Sunday, providing people an opportunity to visit statewide farms for free and learn from farmers. "It's nice to show people what happens a little more behind the scenes and give people the educational experience of what we do on a daily basis," said Hillary Knight, the president of Smiling Hill Farm in Westbrook.
WESTBROOK, ME
WMTW

ReWild Maine helps people connect with nature through local foraging

PORTLAND, Maine — Zack Rouda foundedReWild Maine intending to help people connect with nature in an accessible way. Eschewing expensive and lengthy nature retreats, he opted for something closer to home. “We offer a series of classes and workshops that are focused on what we call, small-scale, place-based living...
PORTLAND, ME
The Maine Writer

Weekend events for July 23rd and 24th

The weekend is upon us, and with it comes plenty of chances to get out of the house and do something fun this weekend with this weekend's edition of things to do in Maine. Whether you are visiting Maine for the weekend or are a Mainer, you are sure to find something to do this weekend. As is always the case, I can't mention every single event happening this weekend as there are always many events going on in our state. Feel free to mention an event I didn't mention that you are aware of in the comments for others to look into. All events are family-friendly and some are free, while others charge an admission fee. For every event, I always make sure to mention admission charges if there are any, so you can choose if it's an event within your budget. So make sure you grab your sunscreen, bug spray, sunglasses, and something cold to drink to keep hydrated outside in this weekend's heat. Have a great weekend and enjoy the events, everyone.
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

6 Maine summer hikes where you can go for a swim

If you’ve ever been hiking on a hot summer day and wanted to jump in the water to cool off, we have great news. There are numerous Maine hiking trails that either lead to or past swimming holes that are bound to be more beautiful and less crowded than most of the public beaches.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Road Trip: Giant Animatronic Insect Exhibit in New Hampshire Open All Summer Long

If you've ever wanted to know what it might be like to live out a scene from "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" in real life, there's a science center in New Hampshire that wants to make your dreams come true. The Squam Lakes Natural Science Center has made some very noticeable additions to their nature trail in the form of large, animatronic insects that the entire family can interact with.
PORTLAND, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Thunderstorm claims life of 9-year-old girl in Maine

STANDISH, Maine (AP) — A 9-year-old girl died in Maine when thunderstorms that swept across the state caused a tree to fall on a car, officials said. First responders had difficulty reaching the Sebago Lake Family Campground in Standish on Thursday because of storm debris and then had to clear away the tree and limbs to reach the girl, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department said.
STANDISH, ME
WPFO

Air quality alert issued for parts of Maine on Sunday

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine DEP has issued an air quality alert for parts of the state on Sunday. Officials say ozone concentration levels are expected to reach unhealthy levels along the coast from Kittery through Acadia National Park during the day. Ozone levels have been at or near unhealthy...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Road closing for several weeks in Falmouth

FALMOUTH (WGME) -- A big construction project in Falmouth could keep a road closed for the rest of the summer. The West Falmouth sewer project will require the full closure of Middle Road starting on Tuesday. Officials say it will stay closed for several weeks and construction is expected to...
FALMOUTH, ME

