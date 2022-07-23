Mosley hosts youth football camp

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Dozens of young athletes participated in the Mosley Youth Football Camp on Friday night.

Boys and girls ages 5-12 were able to experience what practice is like as Dolphins football players.

Mosley coaches and players helped teach the young athletes the game to help prepare them for their youth seasons right around the corner.

Mosley Head Football Coach, Tommy Joe Whiddon said he holds high expectations for his campers, but most importantly, he wanted them to have fun.

“It’s just something we want to give back to the community of Lynn Haven,” Whiddon said. “So many of our kids you know play youth football growing up for the Lynn Haven Storm and the Lynn Haven Raiders and just a chance for our kids to give back to those kids who will see themselves being Mosley Dolphins one day. It’s a great opportunity for us to serve the community and a great opportunity for these kids to work with our players and coaches.”

Mosley Football is set to begin in less than a month with their kickoff classic against Rutherford on August, 19.

