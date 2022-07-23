ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn Haven, FL

Mosley hosts youth football camp

By Kaleigh Tingelstad
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jt4S0_0gpmR8xO00

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Dozens of young athletes participated in the Mosley Youth Football Camp on Friday night.

Boys and girls ages 5-12 were able to experience what practice is like as Dolphins football players.

Mosley coaches and players helped teach the young athletes the game to help prepare them for their youth seasons right around the corner.

Mosley Head Football Coach, Tommy Joe Whiddon said he holds high expectations for his campers, but most importantly, he wanted them to have fun.

“It’s just something we want to give back to the community of Lynn Haven,” Whiddon said. “So many of our kids you know play youth football growing up for the Lynn Haven Storm and the Lynn Haven Raiders and just a chance for our kids to give back to those kids who will see themselves being Mosley Dolphins one day. It’s a great opportunity for us to serve the community and a great opportunity for these kids to work with our players and coaches.”

Mosley Football is set to begin in less than a month with their kickoff classic against Rutherford on August, 19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Downtown Boxing Club competes in first road tourney

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Just under 10 months since opening its doors, the Downtown Boxing Club in Panama City competed in its first road tournament this past weekend. The club sent four fighters, youth and adult, to compete in the “Victory is My Destiny” amateur boxing competition in Tallahassee. Three of the club’s boxers […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bleday continues hot start with Miami Marlins

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley High School alum, JJ Bleday, continued his hitting streak in his second career start with the Miami Marlins on Monday evening. Bleday recorded his second XBH in two games after sending a shot to the right field wall in the top of the 4th, giving him a double against […]
MIAMI, FL
WMBB

Local softball team places third in World Series

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Adiktiv Elite travel softball team placed third in the USFA World Series Saturday afternoon. The reigning champs attempted to defend their title, but unfortunately lost in double elimination. The team is made up of girls from all over the area and locally with athletes from Bozeman, Arnold and […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Local rugby team preparing for tournament

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Hurricanes Rugby Club will host Hurricane Sevens Rugby Tournament on August 20th in Panama City Beach. The Hurricanes have a men’s and women’s rugby team. They are currently playing the sevens season where seven players make up a team and they play seven minute halves. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Education
Lynn Haven, FL
Sports
Lynn Haven, FL
Education
City
Lynn Haven, FL
WMBB

WATCH: 8th grade All-American, local softball player ranked No. 8 in U.S.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – North Bay Haven rising freshman softball player, Kaylee Goodpaster, stopped by the WMBB News 13 studio Thursday afternoon to discuss her selection as an Extra Innings All-American. Goodpaster sat down with News 13 Sports Director Sam Granville to talk about recently being ranked as the No. 8 player in the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay boys basketball expecting another strong season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After the historic 2021-2022 season, the Bay boys basketball team is looking to turn things up a notch this year. The Tornadoes went farther than any team in Bay County, making it all the way to the elite eight in state competition. Many of the same players from last season […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Marianna travel softball team playing for good cause

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A travel softball team out of Marianna has dedicated their season to a philanthropic cause. Team Reaper Fast Pitch signed up for the USFA ‘Play for Callie’ tournament without knowing the significance of the series. They found out soon after that it would change their season. “During one championship […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Mosley wrestler Haynes earns All-American honors

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — It was an exciting week for a handful of Bay County High School Wrestlers. Four Bay County athletes competed in North Dakota at the prestigious Fargo Nationals and one wrestler earned an elite national status. Mosley rising senior, Henlee Haynes, placed seventh in the junior division at the competition. The […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Youth Football#Football Players#American Football#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

Mosley volleyball aiming for return to Fort Myers

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley volleyball team is confident they have the pieces to make a run at a second consecutive state title. The Dolphins won the Class 5A State Finals in November of 2021, and they will return 11 of their players, all but three graduated seniors from the championship team. Mosley […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Bay hires new head softball coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay High School softball team will have a new leader in the spring of 2023 as the Tornadoes hired Thomas Guidas as their next head coach. Guidas is a Bay County native and entered the travel softball coaching scene within the past few years. He’s coached with Florida Elite […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

All-American Yeager signs with St. Louis Cardinals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley alum and Mississippi State All-American second baseman, RJ Yeager, signed a free agent deal with the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday evening. Yeager was named First-Team All-Sec and Third-Team All-American this spring, making him the only second baseman from the SEC to be selected for All-American honors. The fifth-year senior […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Arnold alum, Gulf Coast’s Dorsey drafted by Rangers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold alum and Gulf Coast State College pitcher Carson Dorsey was selected by the Texas Rangers in the MLB draft on Tuesday afternoon. Dorsey was selected No. 499 overall in the 17th round but the pick could be a draft and follow as he is most likely to return to […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in Panama City Beach?

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Check out the several sports tournaments and events happening in the Panama City Beach area. Sharky’s Beachfront Restaurant, Live Music and Events (Clay Musgrave, Mind Plays, and David Auen) When: July 22 – July...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WCTV

Liberty County boy vying for kids crown in 2022 USA Mullet Championships

HOSFORD, Fla. (WCTV) - A 3-year-old boy from Liberty County is hoping his locks will earn him a crown. Jack Grant, who is from Hosford, has already advanced to the top 100 in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships kids competition. He’s hoping his lettuce will earn the respect of fans across the country, as voting continues into the weekend to see who will make the top 25.
LIBERTY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay District Schools administrators relieved after 136 hires at job fair

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools hired 136 workers after its job fair on Thursday. Almost 70 of those new workers will fill teaching and maintenance roles. “One of the most important things as a principal is finding the right people to fit your school family,” Hiland Park Elementary School Principal Ilea Faircloth said.
BAY COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Washington County students get prepared to go back to school

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hundreds of Washington County kids will be ready to head back to class when school starts next month. The kids and their parents received school supplies during the United Way’s “Stuff the Bus” event at Northwest Florida Community Hospital. The line wrapped...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Twins join the Air Force together

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s typical for brothers and sisters to fight. But if it came down to it, a pair of twins from Graceville would prefer to fight together. They are joining the Air Force. “I really can’t remember a time they haven’t been together,” the twins’ mother Ferica West said. Landon and Leiken […]
GRACEVILLE, FL
mypanhandle.com

Over three hundred local students receive school supplies

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City parents and children are gearing up for a new school year. The back to school rollout and touch-a-truck took place on Saturday at Daffin Park. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. residents received school supplies, backpacks, and free haircuts. 300 kids received...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Back to school sales tax holiday begins

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Parents can save money on clothing and school supplies, for the next two weeks. Florida’s two-week back-to-school tax holiday began Monday. Any clothing or footwear less than $100 is eligible for the tax exemption. Computers less than $1,500 are also tax-free. Parents don’t have to pay taxes on school supplies […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Hundreds turn out for Callaway health fair

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Healthcare costs are out of reach for many local families, so that might explain why so many people turned out at the Callaway Arts and Conference Center. How would you know if you had high blood pressure, or were borderline diabetic? Hundreds of people got...
CALLAWAY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy