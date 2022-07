There's just something about that spot on 19th Street where Reagor-Dykes was. I guess that location was officially the Reagor-Dykes Auto Mall. It was grey and black and it just had a look like it was going to be vacant for a while. I expected that place to be a monument to better times on 19th Street, but it looks like a new tenant may perk the street up a bit.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO