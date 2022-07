SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Local firefighting crews are helping fight the Oak Fire in Mariposa County. Nearly two dozen firefighters from the Sacramento region left in the middle of the night. I talked with multiple agencies Saturday about the work underway. The relentless Oak Fire has kept crews busy, and when the call comes, they’re ready to help their own. “It’s very critical to send as much help as we possibly can. So we want those resources to be appropriate for the incident and the incident as it expands,” said Capt. Parker Wilbourn. They already sent a strike team to the Oak Fire, bringing...

