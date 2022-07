Wage theft is a crime that has cost California workers an estimated $2 billion a year. You may be a victim and not even know it. In collaboration with CalMatters, a non-profit non-partisan political newsroom, we're investigating wage theft in California.Even though the Golden State has some of the strongest wage theft laws in the country, it appears state regulators may be violating state laws and failing the workers who need help the most.In the first of a series of stories, we want to help you figure out if you are a victim of wage theft, and how you can get your money...

