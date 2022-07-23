ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Liberal murder suspect arrested in Wichita

By Daniel Fair
 3 days ago
Ricardo Viveros-Magana (Courtesy: Liberal Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Liberal, Kansas, man wanted on suspicion of first-degree murder was arrested by the Wichita Police Department on Friday.

(Courtesy: Liberal Police Department)

In a Facebook post, the Liberal Police Department said Ricardo Viveros-Magana was taken into custody. Viveros-Magana had initially fled the scene of a fatal shooting on July 19 in a stolen pickup truck.

Police say just before midnight on July 19, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of S. Grant St. after reports of a man who had been shot.

When first responders arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the chest.

The man was taken to a hospital and later died of his injuries.

An investigation is still ongoing.

