COMMERCE CITY, COLO. (July 26, 2022) – The vehicle which was stolen during the homicide, the 2003 Chevy Silverado, maroon in color, Colorado license plate APHT32, was recovered on 07/25/22. The Commerce City Police Department thanks the public for their assistance in helping locate the stolen truck. Detectives are...

COMMERCE CITY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO