Want to keep an eye out for upcoming live mints, but don’t know where to start? Well, you’re in luck! Here at NFTevening, we’re giving you a rundown of the most exciting projects currently minting or set to mint during this coming week. These include a project from Steve Aoki, a generative banner NFT collection and a project by Maxim from The Prodigy. Keep reading to learn more!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 HOURS AGO