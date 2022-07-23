ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

A night of free live music at Ruby Amphitheater

By Madeline Edwards
WDTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A free summer concert series kicked off at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park on Memorial Day weekend and would continue throughout the summer. Director of Arts and Cultural Development for the City of Morgantown, Vincent Kitch, told me the series...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Athenaeum

Things to do in Morgantown this week

The comedian Brittany Carney will be performing at the Morgantown Brewing Company Thursday, July 28. Pre-sale tickets are $10 and will be $15 on the day of the show. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m. Carney is originally from Washington, D.C. and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTOV 9

5th annual Ohio Valley Pride Festival held in Wheeling

Ohio County, WV — The 5th annual Ohio Valley Pride Festival has taken to Heritage Port in Wheeling to celebrate community members, family members, and other loved ones alike- celebrating who they are as a whole. “Everybody should be able to be themselves, be who they want to be,...
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

‘Fun Float’ event held at Tygart River

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Save the Tygart Watershed Association held its Fun Float event on Saturday at Grafton City Park in the hopes of bringing more awareness to recreational activities on the Tygart River. Over 45 people were in attendance to spend a relaxing morning on the Tygart River in tubes and kayaks to escape […]
GRAFTON, WV
WDTV

Leona Ann Puskas

Leona Ann Puskas, of Grant Town, passed away July 22, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on July 18, 1930, a daughter of the late Jesse F. King and Rosie Kolvek. Leona was a loving wife, devoted mother, and gourmet cook. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church; Grant Town, WV where she was Minister of the Cup. Later attending St. Peter the Fishermen Catholic Church, Fairmont, WV. She loved her beautiful home, her country, she loved the state of WV, and she enjoyed living in the town of Grant Town. She never met a stranger, she was always humble and kind, and was able to find something good in everyone she met. She lived her life with strength and courage, especially after the loss of both her sons, she fought through tears, and still found joy with the help of the Lord. Leona is survived by her daughter; Kathy Ann Puskas; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Leona was preceded in death by her loving husband Arthur (Sonny) “AP” Puskas, her sons: Stephen F. Puskas, and Arthur Lee Puskas, sister; Jenny Heard (Fred), Pola Honce (Joe), brother; Jess King (Jean) Now all her friends are in their Golden Years; life long friends that she cherished and loved: Ging Straight, Judy Retton, Jo Pitrolo: new friends she met at New Image Salon; they met every Thursday, they would laugh, trade recipes, talk of old days, and sometimes cry. Especially her hair dresser Joni Opyoke; her friend, her mentor, and her husband Rick. Lawn Maintenance Crew (Floyd Lawn Care), mom called them her boys; Michael and Cameron. Danny Biafore and his crew; mom looked so forward to seeing them and could remember most of their names. The last 2 months of mom’s life was filled with pain and tears. I would initially like to thank WVU Fairmont Medical Center for care giving and kindness, the security guards for helping get mom into the hospital. WVU Hospice; 7 West and nurses and doctor where my mother spent last week of her life. They assured me mother felt no pain, and all she wanted to do is close her eyes and go to sleep. I also must thank hospice homecare nurses that visited twice a week, and her favorite angel was Kayla Hess. Thank you to Brian and Dustin; for constant care. Want to thank the Domico Family, especially Tom who made many visits for whatever reason I requested. MOM thanks for always being there, for what you’ve done, and all that you were. Love Kathy Ann and Gita. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 3 p.m. until 7p.m. Vigil rites will be at the funeral home on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. performed by Father Joseph Konikattil. A Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church on Thursday July 28, 2022 at 1100 a.m. with Father Joseph Konikattil as Celebrant. Committal will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Fairmont. Online condolences may be sent to the family at domicofh.com.
GRANT TOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Entertainment
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, July 24

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses analyzing economic data. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Youth Aviation Camp held at Pierpont Community and Technical College

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Students from Harrison, Marion, and Taylor County visited the Pierpont Community and Technical College on Monday. Students got to learn about airplanes, make models of planes, and even see them in person. The camp is for middle schoolers and runs until Thursday. Instructor Nate Scott says...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WVU women’s soccer and Diversified Energy host youth soccer camp

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s soccer teamed up with Country Roads Trust and Diversified Energy to sponsor a free youth soccer camp at Bridgeport. Dozens of kids were able to learn the game and meet role models that will last a lifetime. Sometimes, all you need is a soccer ball and a couple of nets to find someone to look up to.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Legion Baseball State Championship begins Tuesday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Local teams competing include Bridgeport Post 68, Buckhannon Post 7 and Morgantown Post 2. Buckhannon and Morgantown will take each other on in the first round on Tuesday at 7:30 P.M.With a double elimination bracket, the teams will play up to 11 games to decide a winner on July 29th.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Music Genres#Labor Day#Jazz#Art#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Christian
explore venango

Salem Cynthia Comiske and Sawyer Scottlynn Comiske

Salem Cynthia Comiske and Sawyer Scottlynn Comiske were born suddenly late in the evening on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Seneca, PA at UPMC Northwest via emergency c-section at only 25 weeks into the pregnancy. The twins were both transported to Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh shortly after to be placed...
SENECA, PA
WDTV

3 finalists for WV School Service Personnel of the Year from NCWV

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Education announced 10 finalists for the 2022-2023 West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year. Three of the 10 finalists work at schools in north-central West Virginia. This honor recognizes the commitment and dedication of staff members in the public school...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
WOWK 13 News

WV barrel racer heading back to world championship

WORTHINGTON, W.Va (WBOY) — A Marion County girl is headed back to the National Barrel Horse Association Youth & Teen World Championship in Perry, Georgia. Kiera Hefflin and her horse, Sugar, competed at the world championship in 2021. The duo qualified for the competition again in 2022 and are hoping for a better outcome. Heflin said this time […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Main Street Morgantown under new supervision

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Since Main Street Morgantown’s former Executive Director, Barbara Watkins, stepped down last week, a new group will step in and manage it for the interim. On Wednesday, the group’s board approved Morgantown Area Partnership to oversee Main Street Morgantown’s events and programs over the next three months. Morgantown Area Partnership ensures […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Patricia Ann “Trish” Martin Scalise

Patricia Ann “Trish” Martin Scalise, 66, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022 at the United Hospital Center. She was born in Morgantown, WV, on February 10, 1956, a daughter of the late Lewis Vere and Dorothy Jane Tilson Martin. She was married on June 24, 1975, to her husband of 47 years, Patrick David “Patsy” Scalise, who resides at their home in Bridgeport. Mrs. Scalise is survived by her children, Scott Lewis Scalise and wife Rachelle Scalise of Bridgeport, WV, and Patrick Scalise Jr. and Mary Beth Saunders of Charlotte, NC; two grandchildren, Satira Sierra Roda and husband Richard, and Delainee Jane Scalise; and great grandchild, Murrough Roda. She also leaves behind three brothers, Patrick Martin of Bridgeport, Tim Martin and wife Lisa Martin of Fairmont, and William Martin of Morgantown; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and her two dogs, Emma and Gia. Trish was a graduate of Bridgeport High School Class of 1974. She previously worked for Tetrick and Bartlett Company as a bookkeeper with 28 years of service and was a clerk for Walmart. She enjoyed reading, but above all she loved spending time with her grandchildren. There will be a private family viewing at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home. Honoring Mrs. Scalise’s wishes she will be cremated following the viewing. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
butlerradio.com

Food Distributions Set For This Weekend

A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing fresh produce, dry goods, and other food will be distributed. Another distribution is also planned...
CHICORA, PA
WDTV

Heat Advisory in effect for portions of NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis, Ritchie, Gilmer, and Braxton Counties are under a Heat Advisory for Sunday afternoon. Heat index values as high as 105 degrees are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Unlike Saturday, the heat is not likely to be...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Bonnie's Bus Schedules Pair of Upcoming Stops in Harrison County

Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Mercer, Summers, Greenbrier, Wetzel, Harrison, and Preston counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:. Prudich Medical Center in Montcalm...
PRESTON, CT
WDTV

Charles R. “Rodney” Lowther

Charles R. “Rodney” Lowther, 74, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on October 10, 1947, the only child of the late Cecil and Evelyn Miles Lowther. He was married to his wife of 43 years,...
CLARKSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy