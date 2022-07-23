Jesse White extending driver’s license, ID deadline until December

Sample of an Illinois driver’s license. (Illinois Secretary Of State)

CHICAGO — Following repeated extensions last year and this year, residents will now have until December to renew expired driver’s licenses and IDs.

The new date is set for Dec. 1, 2022. The previous date prior to the latest extension was set for July 31.

The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.

Residents may call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility for online renewal or to obtain their PIN. They may also visit https://apps.ilsos.gov/renewaldlid/eligible.jsp to look up their eligibility status.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.