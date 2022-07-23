ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Jesse White extending driver’s license, ID deadline until December

By Andy Koval
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g33vk_0gpmNJ9c00
Sample of an Illinois driver’s license. (Illinois Secretary Of State)

CHICAGO — Following repeated extensions last year and this year, residents will now have until December to renew expired driver’s licenses and IDs.

The new date is set for Dec. 1, 2022. The previous date prior to the latest extension was set for July 31.

The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.

Residents may call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility for online renewal or to obtain their PIN. They may also visit https://apps.ilsos.gov/renewaldlid/eligible.jsp to look up their eligibility status.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

‘Lori Leadfoot’ is racking up speed camera and red light tickets that go unpaid, city records show

After a months-long battle led by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the City Council last week rejected an alderman’s proposal to give drivers a 10 mph buffer before the city’s prolific speed cameras issue citations. The threshold used to be 10 mph, but at Lightfoot’s request, the council reduced it to 6 mph during the 2021 budget season. She claimed that the change was necessary to make roads safer. Critics argued that she was looking for more money to help balance the city’s budget.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

State and local leaders stand against proposed railroad merger

ITASCA, Ill. — State and local leaders have banded together in protest of a proposed railroad company merger that could increase train traffic in the northwest suburbs, affecting emergency services and the local environment. United States Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi joined senators Tammy Duckworth, Dick Durbin and Representative Marie Newman Monday in sending a letter to […]
ITASCA, IL
NBC Chicago

What is Illinois' Current Minimum Wage?

In 2019, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation into law providing a path to increase Illinois' minimum wage rate to $15 per hour and $9 for tipped workers by 2025. Since that legislation was signed, there have been four increases in the minimum wage. During 2020, most residents saw two...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago Civic

Garfield Park limestone townhomes, built in 1895

Garfield Park limestone townhomes, built in 1895.ThanHowWhy. Photo by [me](https://instagram.com/brickofchicago) of 229-241 N Sacramento Ave. These attached townhomes were built in 1895 by an unknown developer (the permit was impossible to read). They're quite typical of 1890s housing with the mix of rooflines, rough stone, and heavy arched entries. You can see some other less grand examples of 1890s attached housing along Fulton to the north. Attached townhomes and rowhouses became much more scarce in Chicago after 1900 as building codes changed to require thick shared walls to combat the spread of fire - at that point it was just cheaper to build separate buildings with the typical 4 foot firebreak in between. Garfield Park has many wonderful examples of rowhouses and townhomes from before these codes changed. Also, shoutout to the guy selling snowcones at this intersection. It was a hot day and that blue raspberry hit the spot, all for just one dollar! (u/ThanHowWhy)
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Id#Ids#Cdl
NBC Chicago

Chicago Among Top 10 US Cities Homebuyers Are Looking to Leave: Report

With the rising costs of housing and difficulty finding affordable options, some homeowners believe relocating is their best choice. A report published Friday by the real estate firm Redfin.com found a record 32.6% of users sought to move from one metro area to another in the second quarter, with surging costs putting expensive metro areas out of reach. While home sales are falling and supply is starting to rise following a pandemic-driven buying frenzy, homebuyers who can afford to relocate are doing so at "unprecedented levels," the report found.
CHICAGO, IL
hfchronicle.com

Homewood to explore possibility of moving police headquarters, ECOM

The Homewood Police Department and ECOM emergency dispatch center could relocate under one roof, depending on the results of a feasibility study under consideration by the Board of Trustees. At the Tuesday, July 26, village board meeting, trustees will consider hiring a consultant to assess the feasibility of relocating the...
HOMEWOOD, IL
The Detroit Free Press

Dad, 18-year-old daughter win Chicago to Mackinac race despite intense storms, ripped sails

High winds and stormy weather on Lake Michigan ripped sails worth thousands of dollars and broke equipment but failed to prevent Scott Sellers, his 18-year-old daughter Hannah and their eight-person team of sailors from winning first-in-class during the race from Chicago to Mackinac. "I have never seen a weather radar covering this expanse of thunderstorms," Scott Sellers told the Free Press on Monday morning. "It was nonstop for seven to eight hours." ...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
police1.com

'Police work is tough work': CBS special highlights Chicago PD's mental health 'crisis'

The CBS special, "Code Blue: Officers in crisis," takes a deeper look at what the department can do to provide better mental health support for officers. Suicide is always preventable. If you are having thoughts of suicide or feeling suicidal, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline immediately at 800-273-8255. Counselors are also available to chat at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Remember: You deserve to be supported, and it is never too late to seek help. Speak with someone today.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Wheaton businesses celebrate Christmas in July

WHEATON, Ill. — Are you ready for Christmas? It’s only five months away and Wheaton business wants to help you prepare. Christmas in July is happening in Wheaton where shoppers can get deep discounts and support local retailers. More information at Downtown Wheaton Assoc. website. Thirteen stores in downtown Wheaton are participating in the Christmas in […]
WHEATON, IL
WGN News

WGN News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy