Road work will begin Monday to raise the intersection at Wolfe and Sterling streets in Harrisonburg as part of City intersection safety improvements. The raised intersection is just one of a series of improvements in the Northeast neighborhood to address traffic safety concerns in the area. Raised intersections are intended to help improve safety by causing motorists to reduce speed to drive through the intersection. Harrisonburg Public Works has worked in conjunction with community members in the Northeast neighborhood and the Transportation Safety and Advisory Commission to identify improvements, with a focus on intersections that have had the most crashes over the last seven years.

STERLING, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO