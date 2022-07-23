Tips for keeping cool at home as the temperatures rise

BOSTON — As a summer scorcher continues to bake New England, Boston 25 News asked experts for some ways to keep your home cooler.

As the sun beats down it has most of us looking for ways to keep cool. While ice cream is not a bad idea or running through a sprinkler, we are focusing on keeping cool inside your home. For most of us that means air conditioning — most of us.

“I actually do not have the AC on at home which is kind of crazy,” said Rory Murray of Dorchester.

Murray has his own way to keep cool.

“Fan on 3 and very little clothing,” he said.

But back to AC. While most of us have had it on all day recently, Eversource has some tips on staying cool and saving energy.

“A couple of easy steps you can take are ticking your AC or thermostat up a couple of degrees. Obviously, we want you to stay comfortable and stay cool in this heat,” said Chris McKinnon an Eversource Spokesperson.

Plus, McKinnon says that by raising the temperature it puts less strain on the grid so everyone can keep cool and it can also save you money.

“And you know for every degree you can turn that AC up warmer you can save 1-3% of energy usage,” said McKinnon.

Some people visiting from North Carolina say we New Englanders don’t know what hot is.

“Nothing like at home. The humidity in the South is bad and this does not even come close. I’m actually enjoying this. This feels nice,” said Melissa Anderson who was on her way to a Red Sox game.

It’s all relative right?

Here are some more tips:

· Keep your blinds closed – that can cool a room 10-20 degrees

· Grill outside instead of turning on the stove or oven

· Run fans

· Do chores at night including running vacuum cleaner and doing laundry

Also, Eversource recommends a smart thermostat.

“That also helps because you can program it right from your smart phone so when you are not home you can tick it up a few degrees and right before you get home you bring it back down so stay cool but are also saving energy,” said McKinnon.

These tips will not only keep you cooler but save energy and save you money and that’s something we can all use these days!

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group