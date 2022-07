On Saturday afternoon inside the Lugoff Elgin auditorium in front of many former band members and family, retiring Lugoff Elgin band director Glenn Price received the Order of the Palmetto. During the ceremony, Glenn’s son Daniel spoke, followed by a speech by past President of the SC Band Directors Association Joe Meshach, then Class of 1980 LE band member Cathy Meshach and Senator Thomas McElveen presented Price with his award. Price then spoke briefly, and noted, “The two most important times in your life are when you are born, and when you find out WHY you were born. I was fortunate to find this out very early.”

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO