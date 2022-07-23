Here’s the Cheyenne Frontier Days forecast

CHEYENNE, Wyo. ( KDVR ) — Cheyenne Frontier Days kicks off this weekend in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Temperatures will be in the 80s with scattered storms.

Throughout the weekend there will multiple events outside at Frontier Days, including afternoon rodeos and evening concerts.

On Saturday, temperatures will hit the upper 80s. The morning will be dry with scattered showers and storms on and off through the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will cool to the low 80s on Sunday with another 40% chance for scattered storms. The best chance for storms will be mid-afternoon with dry conditions returning for the evening.

