Despite having to cancel its last two dates because of excessive heat, the city of Union is not considering changes to its farmers’ market schedule. The market changed to being held the second and fourth Fridays of each month, after Union previously held the market every Friday in warmer months. But the market was canceled Friday, July 8, when temperatures in the area reached 96 degrees and canceled again July 22, when temperatures reached 101 degrees.

UNION, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO