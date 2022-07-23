ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Works three innings

 3 days ago

Cabrera (elbow) threw three scoreless innings while striking out seven and walking one with Double-A Pensacola...

Tim Locastro optioned to Triple-A by Yankees

New York Yankees outfielder Tim Locastro has been optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In light of a potential season-ending injury to reliever Michael King, the Yankees are opting to bolster the bullpen. As such, they'll roll with a 4-man bench, and Locastro is headed to Triple-A as a result. In 28...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Marlins rookie Meyer leaves game after Soler goes on IL

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Highly touted Miami Marlins rookie pitcher Max Meyer left in the first inning of Saturday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with right elbow discomfort. In his second career start, Meyer faced just three batters and threw 10 pitches before exiting after being met on the mound by manager Don Mattingly and an athletic trainer. The 23-year-old Meyer made his debut last Saturday, losing to Philadelphia at home. The Marlins selected him third overall in the 2020 draft. Earlier in the day, the Marlins placed left fielder Jorge Soler, last year’s World Series MVP with Atlanta, on the 10-day injured list with back spasms. In his first year with Miami, Soler is hitting .207 with 13 home runs in 72 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBA free agency: Cavaliers make Collin Sexton three-year offer, but he's unlikely to take it, per report

A year ago, Collin Sexton looked like a potential max player. He'd just averaged 24.3 points per game in his third NBA season, and with Evan Mobley inbound, it wasn't hard to imagine him at the front of a Cavaliers renaissance. Instead, he suffered a torn meniscus and missed most of the season. Darius Garland supplanted him as Cleveland's primary ball-handler, and the Cavaliers made it back to the postseason without him.
NBA
Marlins' Willians Astudillo starting at third base Sunday

The Miami Marlins will start Willians Astudillo at third base for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Astudillo will bat eighth and take over at third base from Brian Anderson, who suffered a shoulder injury and will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the issue. Astudillo has averaged...
MIAMI, FL
'Lo and behold, I'm here': Miami Marlins call up 2019 first-round pick JJ Bleday

JJ Bleday, the Miami Marlins’ first-round pick in 2019, grew up a Pittsburgh Pirates fan. His family lived in Titusville, Pennsylvania — about a two-hour drive from Pittsburgh — before moving to the Panama City Beach area in Florida prior to his junior year of high school. He remembered watching the likes of Neil Walker and Francisco Cervelli, a pair of players who ultimately spent a year apiece with the Marlins organization as Bleday began his professional baseball career.
MIAMI, FL
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Can't travel to Toronto

Arenado, who is starting at third base Sunday against the Reds, won't be able to travel with the Cardinals for the two-game series versus the Blue Jays this week due to his vaccination status, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Arenado is 5-for-10 with three doubles and a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Takes seat Monday

Sanchez isn't in the lineup Monday against the Reds, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Most of Sanchez's starts this season have come against right-handed pitchers, and he'll get a breather with southpaw Nick Lodolo on the mound for the Reds on Monday. JJ Bleday is starting in center field while Bryan De La Cruz takes over in left.
MIAMI, FL
Nationals' Maikel Franco: Riding pine Monday

Franco isn't starting Monday against the Dodgers. Franco went 1-for-6 with two strikeouts over the two games following the All-Star break, but he'll be held out of the starting nine for a second consecutive matchup Monday. Ehire Adrianza is starting at third base and batting eighth.
WASHINGTON, DC
Rockies' Kris Bryant: Not in Monday's lineup

Bryant isn't starting Monday against the Brewers. Bryant is getting a breather Monday after he went 4-for-14 with a homer, two doubles, three runs, two RBI, two walks and two strikeouts over the last three games. Yonathan Daza will start in left field and bat second.
DENVER, CO
Yankees' Shane Greene: Designated for assignment

Greene was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Sunday. Greene had his contract selected by the team Saturday and he pitched one inning, surrendering two runs on a Ramon Urias home run. He will now either return to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, get claimed by another team or be released outright.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Padres' Yu Darvish: Fans nine in ninth win

Darvish (9-4) picked up the win Friday in a 4-1 victory over the Mets, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out nine. The right-hander took a shutout into the seventh inning before New York finally squeezed across a run. Darvish fired 68 of 99 pitches for strikes before exiting and his splitter was particularly effective, generating a 50 percent swinging strike rate on the night. The quality start was his third in a row and 14th in 18 trips to the mound this season, and Darvish will take a 3.28 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 109:23 K:BB through 115.1 innings into his next outing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Twins' Miguel Sano: Activated from IL

Sano (knee) was activated from the 60-day injured list Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sano needed to be activated Monday to avoid an extension of his rehab assignment, and the team made the move official Monday evening. He was batting .093 with a home run, three RBI and one stolen base through 17 games before undergoing surgery in mid-May to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. It's unclear as to the type of role Sano will play on the active roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Start cut short due to injury

Odorizzi left Monday's start against the Athletics due to an undisclosed injury. He allowed six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two over five innings prior to his departure. Odorizzi was visited by the team trainer twice over the course of his start, and he was...
HOUSTON, TX
Royals' Bobby Witt: Exits with apparent injury

Witt was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays with an apparent injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Witt went 1-for-1 with an RBI and was replaced in the field for the top of the second inning for undisclosed reasons. The 22-year-old's departure is presumed to be related to some type of injury, and the Royals should provide an update in the near future.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Departs with trainer

Gore left Monday's game against the Tigers with an unspecified injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. Gore was paid a visit by his manager and the team trainer after appearing to be in discomfort, and he would need to exit the contest. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Orioles' Jonathan Arauz: Leaves with hand injury

Arauz exited Monday's game against the Rays with a right hand injury, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. Arauz suffered the injury while trying to make it to second base on a base knock, and he would be forced from the contest after being tagged out. The severity of his injury is unclear at this time.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez: Ramping back up

Rodriguez (personal) has been in contact with the Tigers recently and has begun to ramp back up, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. Rodriguez left the team due to a personal matter in mid-June and wasn't in touch with the team for several weeks, but the Tigers hope that he'll be able to return to game action sometime in late August. The southpaw will presumably require several weeks to ramp back up following his layoff, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him head out on a minor-league rehab assignment sometime next month.
DETROIT, MI

