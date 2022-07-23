WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Brock Lesnar shows up amid controversy, wrecks Austin Theory
Ahead of SmackDown on Friday night, the professional wrestling landscape changed dramatically as Vince McMahon officially announced his retirement from WWE as accusations of hush money and non-disclosure agreements involving alleged affairs and sexual harassment were actively being investigated. Following McMahon's retirement, reports emerged that Brock Lesnar had stormed...www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0