Two Galloway men arrested with four guns, drugs

Two Galloway Township men were arrested after a five-week investigation led to guns, drugs and lots of ammunition Thursday, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Jalen Torres, 19, and Ibin Ingrum, 18, are both jailed awaiting detention hearings in the case.

The investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit led detectives, Galloway police and Atlantic County SWAT to two homes.

On Patriot Court, they recovered multiple rounds of ball and hollow-point ammunition, along with shotgun shells, three high-capacity ammunition magazines, a digital scale and $116 in cash, according to the report. They also recovered $116.

A loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm was also found on Torres, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Information released during his first appearance in court Friday indicated Torres left the scene and was found in a wooded area nearby. It also connected two guns to Torres.

Inside a home on Colonial Court, officers recovered a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun loaded with ball ammunition, a Taurus 9 mm handgun loaded with ball ammunition, a Winchester 12-gauge shotgun, multiple rounds of ball and hollow-point ammunition, three high-capacity ammunition magazines, about 147.2 gams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, about 39.3 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and multiple digital scales and paraphernalia. There was also $622 in cash.

Torres and Ingrum are both charged with first- and second-degree drug and firearms offenses.

Anyone with information involving serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at www.acpo.org/forms/tips-crime-reporting/ and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

NOTE: The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office policy is to not allow the jail to release mugshots unless a person is convicted or being sought.