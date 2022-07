WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — A brand new museum just opened in Windsor Heights, and the owner says its one of only two in the country. The Law Museum of Iowa is located inside the Law Group of Iowa at 7900 Hickman Road in Windsor Heights. Chris Johnston, an attorney with the office and the creator of the museum, said he hopes the space becomes an educational space for the community.

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO