Pontiac, MI

Family of Ruby, Bishop Taverner raise funds for LGBTQ charity after murder-suicide

By Brett Kast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Along the streets of downtown Pontiac Friday night, artists were showing off their creations, expressing their talents. Meanwhile down the road, a group of Zumbathoners were express themselves. Karen Kobylik was not only leading the Zumbathon, she also helped organize it to raise money...

1470 WFNT

Sadly, Missing Grand Blanc Graduate Found Dead After Massive Search

Heartbreaking news out of Detroit. The massive search we told you about early Monday morning for Jacob Hills has come to a tragic and unthinkable end. According to FOX2 in Detroit, the body of 18-year-old Jacob Hills was found early Monday morning. Police have told FOX2 that the case will be a murder investigation and that the young recent Grand Blanc High School graduate suffered gunshot wounds. Currently, there are no suspects in custody.
GRAND BLANC, MI
weddingchicks.com

Bringing the Countryside to the City at this Tented, Country Club Wedding in Detroit

Alexa and Michael were married in a beautiful upscale rustic tent wedding at the Country Club Of Detroit in August of 2021. Originally planned to be held in September of 2020, the couple had worked tirelessly with all of their vendors to plan their perfect day. When the Covid pandemic required them to postpone, the couple knew the wait would be worth it in the end. While the process of moving the date was stressful, the one thing they had known from the start was that they wanted an outdoor wedding. As a perfect complement to this requirement, their new wedding day was bright, beautiful, and hot. The florals by Twigs And Branches Floral were stunning - the tents and rentals meant to awe. Guests were treated to a touching ceremony beneath a stunning tree on the Country Club’s property, followed by dinner and dancing under the expansive and impressive Sperry tents provided by Chance Productions. The planning process was led by wedding planner Jennie Wiegand of Beautiful Day Planning, who's wedding planning and navigation brought everything that Alexa envisioned to life. All of the images are in the full gallery here, and make sure to keep scrolling to hear more about how this day came together!\
DETROIT, MI
Ruby, MI
Police investigating after Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit basement

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police said they are investigating after an 18-year-old man from Grand Blanc was found dead in a Detroit basement early Monday morning. He's been identified as Jacob Hills. DPD Commander of Major Crimes Michael McGinnis says the teen had reportedly gone out with friends to...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Roseville woman arrested after baby taken to hospital for ingesting heroin

Roseville — A woman was arrested over the weekend after her 18-month-old girl appeared to have ingested heroin, Michigan State Police said. A trooper patrolling the area of Little Mack and Masonic in Roseville at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday was flagged down by someone in a car who said her baby was not breathing, according to authorities.
ROSEVILLE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

15-year-old teen drowns at Monroe County campground, police say

(WXYZ) — A 15-year-old boy from Detroit has died after drowning in a pond on a Monroe County campground, police say. According to police, 15-year-old Jaylen Christopher Hill was reported missing around 5:23 p.m. Saturday afternoon after not being seen on the campgrounds for about 20 minutes. His last...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Olympian survives plane crash in Macomb County with husband, niece and puppy

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Four-time Olympian Chirine Njeim has been released from DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital after Sunday's plane crash in Macomb County that injured the 37-year-old and her 44-year-old husband, Ronny Kamal, and their 17-year-old niece, Siena Kamal. All three were injured when their single-engine Beechcraft A36 crashed shortly...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Gone too soon: Former Taylor school board member dies at 35

When I first met Norm Stachulski, I already knew who he was as he had served on the Taylor Board of Education. He knew me from reading articles I’d written in The News-Herald. What I didn’t know was that he was two years younger than me, and was a...
TAYLOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police looking for missing 13-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen on July 23 around 10:20 a.m. Gabriel Dawson left his residency located in the 16600 block of Wyoming Avenue. Officials say that Dawson left his home without permission from his parents and failed to return home....
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Missing dog found after Macomb County airport plane crash; 3 people recovering

A dog that went missing after a plane crash that injured three people at the Macomb County airport Sunday afternoon has been found. The plane's passengers included a 44-year-old Chicago man and his wife, 37. The couple’s niece, a 17-year-old girl from Georgia, and a 6-month-old golden retriever named Charlie, also were on the plane, according to a County Sheriff’s Office news release.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Wife of Detroit School Superintendent Resigns From Tutoring Firm Amid Criticism About Contract

A controversy was brewing and Rachel Vitti, wife of Detroit schools Superindent Nikolai Vitti, decided to quash it. Rachel Vitti has resigned as a director of Beyond Basics, a nonprofit group that the district contracted with to tutor the most academically challenged high school students, Chalkbeat Detroit reports. She resigned July 11 after two years at the Southfield-based group.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

A Taste in Southfield event at the Franklin Athletic Club July 28

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taste in Southfield event returns to the city on Thursday, July 28. Enjoy food from 20 local restaurants, drinks, live music and family-friendly fun. It will be held at the Franklin Athletic Club (29350 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI 48034). Tickets can be purchased here....
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

18-month-old child in critical conditional after ingesting heroin, police say

(WXYZ) — A child is in critical condition after ingesting heroin, Michigan State Police say. According to police, the 18-month-old girl was with her mother and another child when she stopped breathing. Police say the mother flagged officers alerting them that her child needed help. Police immediately began administering...
ROSEVILLE, MI

