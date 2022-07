Los Angeles-based alternative rock band Silversun Pickups have returned with the announcement of their ‘Physical Thrills’ headlining tour dates featuring Eliza & The Delusionals as support. The band has teamed up with PLUS1 x Noise For Now Reproductive Health Access Fund to donate $1 from every ticket sold to reproductive justice initiatives. The group has also released the lyric video for their lead single “Scared Together.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO