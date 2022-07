CLEVELAND — U.S. News & World Report has released its annual Best Hospital rankings, and Cleveland is once again well represented. Once again, Cleveland Clinic's Main Campus is ranked as one of the best hospitals in the nation at No. 4 overall. While that marks a slight drop from the last two years (No. 2), it still held onto its position as America's best hospital for cardiology and heart surgery for the 28th year in a row.

