LOCK HAVEN, PA – For the first time Pennsylvania will be providing its counties with financial assistance to help underwrite the costs of staging local elections. Maria Boileau, Clinton County’s director of elections, updated the county commissioners on the new funding stream at their work session on Monday. The state in its new fiscal year budget, allocated $45 million for the state’s 67 counties. Boileau said the allocations will be based on voter turnout from the spring primary. She said the amount to flow to Clinton County is unknown at this time.

CLINTON COUNTY, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO