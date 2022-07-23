Two Oklahoma Boys Use Track To Work Through Traumatic Experience

Two Oklahoma boys are on their way to becoming track stars and are heading to their national competition next week.

Six years ago, they were inside a car when it was stolen. Their mother said track has become an outlet as they work through the difficult experience.

Ten-year-old Robert and 12-year-old Jeremiah are brothers who are always on the move, and overcoming hurdles, but making sure they land on their feet.

“They work hard, they want to go extra days and go for a run," said Tiffani Pearson-Duncan.

Mom Tiffani Pearson-Duncan said her boys started running track last year.

They skyrocketed to the top of their divisions. This year, Robert is a top 10 runner in his age group in the nation, and Jeremiah is headed to nationals too, succeeding in his events as well.

“I wanted to do hurdles like my mom, so I did it because I was old enough," said Jeremiah.

"I was good at it, and it was super fun, so I kept doing it," said Robert.

Tiffani said track and field has become their outlet.

Six years ago, Tiffani told us she was about to head to work and left some shoes inside her Sand Springs home.

Her boys were sleeping in the car and Tiffani went inside for 30 seconds. When she came back, her car had been stolen with the boys inside.

"I ran after the car until he took off,” Tiffani said.

The key fob wasn’t in the car, so it stopped running a half a mile down the road and the boys were okay.

No one was arrested, but the boys remember the day and the man vividly.

“He said hey kids, and he had a deep voice, so it scared me a bit,” said Jeremiah.

“It was a traumatic experience especially for them being so young," said Tiffani.

But the boys kept on moving, and now they’ll be racing toward another win at a national competition in Sacramento next week.

"When I run after I win it helps me, because I know I'm good at something and I can overcome anything," said Jeremiah.

The boys are having a snacks and snow cones fundraiser Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. off 47th Street North and Frankfort avenue--- to help with fees for their competition.