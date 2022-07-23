Keystone 10s fall in sectional final to Blue Mountain

Effective: 2022-07-24 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bradford; Luzerne; Susquehanna; Wyoming The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Luzerne County in northeastern Pennsylvania Eastern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania Wyoming County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 511 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Sayre to near New Albany to near Hughesville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Litchfield, New Albany and South Branch around 515 PM EDT. Wyalusing around 520 PM EDT. Windham and Sugar Run around 525 PM EDT. Laceyville and Lovelton around 530 PM EDT. Forkston, Little Meadows and Warren Center around 535 PM EDT. Mehoopany, Meshoppen and Auburn Center around 540 PM EDT. Tunkhannock, Springville and Friendsville around 545 PM EDT. Muhlenberg, Shickshinny and Sweet Valley around 550 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BRADFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO