Berwick, PA

Keystone 10s fall in sectional final to Blue Mountain

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERWICK, PA – The Keystone 10 All-Stars had a great run this season, taking the District 12 championship and earning a berth in the Section 3 championship. But their season ended Friday evening when Blue Mountain came from behind to earn a 10-4 win....

