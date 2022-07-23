ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Pete Lucido gets win from Michigan Supreme Court in jobs dispute with Mark Hackel

By Randy Wimbley
fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMacomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said he had four jobs...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer vetoes bills that 'politicize' science by banning research on cells from abortion

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed a pair of bills passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature that criminalized conducting research on cells obtained after an abortion.  The measures, approved by the state Senate after 2:30 a.m. in late June with no discussion or debate, were always destined for rejection by Whitmer.  "These bills are intended to politicize...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Endorsement: Kevin Rinke is Republicans' safest bet in a pitiful GOP field

We hold these truths to be self-evident: that the contest for Michigan’s Republican gubernatorial primary has become a farce, and that none of the five candidates left on the Aug. 2 primary ballot (after fully half the crowded GOP field was disqualified for petition fraud) is prepared to become this state's chief executive. None of this precludes the possibility that one of those five will nevertheless become governor next Jan. 1. We live in strange times, and there is no telling what a polarized...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Macomb County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Macomb County, MI
Government
Michigan Advance

Tate resolution urges DOJ to investigate 11 Michigan GOP lawmakers for seditious conspiracy

Updated 3:16 p.m., 7/22/2022 with comment from Rep. Paquette A House resolution introduced by state Rep. Joe Tate (D-Detroit) on Wednesday calls for 11 of his Republican colleagues to be investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for the crime of seditious conspiracy. State Reps. Gary Eisen (R-St. Clair Twp.), John Reilly (R-Oakland), Julie […] The post Tate resolution urges DOJ to investigate 11 Michigan GOP lawmakers for seditious conspiracy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hackel

Comments / 0

Community Policy