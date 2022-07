A former Longview native has solved a mystery and given closure to families through her work as a genetic genealogist, and found a long lost daughter. With hotter temperatures, the blueberries are not the only ones unwilling to endure the heat. Attendance numbers have also been affected. “The hotter it is the less people want to come out, and if they do come out, they generally buy less or pick less product because it just gets hot too quick,” Graves said.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO