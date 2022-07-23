Nostalgia Drag Racing featured at Wagler Motorsports Park

LYONS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The annual Southeast Gassers Sam Jones Memorial will take the track this weekend at Wagler Motorsports Park in Lyons, Indiana. There are 62 cars in action as part of the Nostalgia Drag Racing series.

Qualifying begins on Saturday at 1 pm and runs through around 9 pm. Rocky Platt drives the Dixie Twister and says the passionate fans make for a great atmosphere. “The fans here fans in Indiana incredible first year we came here they were coming over to us and just begging us to come back and that makes a huge difference in what we do because that’s how we survive is with the fans we don’t have big huge sponsors and a lot of money the fans is what keeps us rolling,” he said.

Added Wagler Motorsports Park owner Jeremy Wagler: “Best race all year everybody has a good time it’s always a little bit warm out here in the middle of July but it’s part of it so the guys that come to race they are down to earth just like us up here in Indiana they love it we have great fans that show up for it and it’s always a good time,” he said.

