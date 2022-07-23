ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, NY

Sears and Melander have a grand slam day at Vernon Downs

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDriver Brian Sears and trainer Markus Melander combined for four wins including two New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) races as Vernon Downs played host to three divisions of the NYSS for 2-year-old trotting colts & geldings on Friday afternoon. Kilmister with Brian Sears driving to take the $35,900 first...

Oswego County Today

RFH’s Hideaway Night At Fulton Speedway July 23 Results

FULTON – The RFH’s Hideaway night at Fulton Speedway last night, July 23, results are as follows:. Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 99L-Larry Wight[16]; 2. 32R-Ronald Davis III[15]; 3. M1-David Marcuccilli[11]; 4. 15-Todd Root[9]; 5. 713-Tommy Collins[3]; 6. 34-Andrew Ferguson[5]; 7. 58M-Marshall Hurd[14]; 8. 31-Corey Barker[8]; 9. 42-Colton Wilson[7]; 10. 11-Justin Crisafulli[19]; 11. 29K-Chris Cunningham[10]; 12. 18$-Sean Beardsley[17]; 13. 79-Jeff Prentice[4]; 14. 160-Max Hill[18]; 15. 10R-Ryan Richardson[6]; 16. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[13]; 17. 329-Matt Becker[1]; 18. 21H-Bob Henry Jr[2]; 19. 60X-Rusty Smith[21]; 20. 16-Aaron Jacobs[22]; 21. 3K-AJ Kingsley[12]; 22. 13-Teddy Starr[20]
FULTON, NY
iheartoswego.com

Jeff Richard Wallace II – July 22, 2022

Jeff Richard Wallace II, 27, of Oswego, went to be with the Lord on July 22, 2022. Born in Syracuse, NY, he was the son of Jeff R. and Marian J. (Gianetto) Wallace. He was an answer to our prayers and a true gift to our lives. Jeff otherwise known...
OSWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex Phase II breaks ground in Cortlandville

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – Breaking ground on a multimillion-dollar project in Cortlandville. Officials from the town of Cortlandville and City of Cortland spoke today, announcing Phase II of the Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex. A large concession hub, and two new turf baseball fields will be added, with the capability to transition to softball fields. Residents listened to a number of people speak about the economic and cultural impacts on the county, town, and city as two teams battled on the nearest baseball field. Over 30 teams are in town for a weekend tournament in partnership with PBR, or Prep Baseball Report. PBR is a leading scouting and amateur baseball powerhouse in the United States, hosting massive tournaments in multiple states in addition to all of their other services. Town Supervisor Tom Williams called the complex a dream come true, and spoke about the economic impacts. That sentiment was echoed by City of Cortland Mayor Scott Steve.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Phoenix coach Nick Perioli chases dream with Virginia TBT team

On a hot summer day, Nick Perioli was at Phoenix High School, teaching kids the game he loves. “It’s provided rules and structure, and to travel the world," Perioli said. It’s been a wild ride for the Liverpool product, who played at Oswego before making several stops as both a player and coach overseas.
PHOENIX, NY
Vernon, NY
Vernon, NY
Lite 98.7

Food Network Star Alton Brown Will Be Cooking Here In Utica New York

Television personality, author, Food Network and Netflix star Alton Brown is coming to Utica New York during the 2022 holiday season. "Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats" will be making a holiday tour stop to Utica at The Stanley Theatre on Tuesday, November 22nd at 7:30PM. If you're curious what type of show that Brown brings to town, it truly mixes together science, music, food and now holiday fun into two hours of fun.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Country Star Adds Another Stop To Upstate NY For His 2022 Tour

If you missed this guy the first time he came to Central New York this year, you'll have another chance to see him this fall. Brett Young is officially extending his tour past this Summer, and into the Fall. He is now adding over a dozen new show dates, starting on September 15th in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.
MUSIC
Romesentinel.com

Lester J. Liddy

Lester J. “Jim” Liddy, Jr., 87, of Camden, NY, passed away Tuesday July 19, 2022, at the Abraham House, Rome, NY. He was born Nov 14, 1934, in Rome, NY, a son of Lester and Minnie Kirby Liddy. Jim was a lifelong resident of Camden with the exception of his service to the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953-1956. He married the former Doreen E. Keil on September 13, 1958, in Camden, NY. Together, they raised three children: Dawn and Kevin Kelly, Portland, CT, Darlene and David and Darlene O’Hara, Camden, NY, and Donald Liddy, Las Vegas, NV. The family grew to five grandchildren, Ryan and Melissa O’Hara, Kristina Kelly and Rob Eason, Joshua and Ashley Kelly, Kailee and Brandon Petrie, and Tara Kelly; and three great-grandchildren, Isal, Rayla and Miles. Lester is survived by two brothers, Harold and Jeanne Liddy, Utica, NY, Larry Liddy, Camden, NY; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Richard Liddy; a sister-in-law, Joanne Liddy; two brothers-in-law, Keith and Karl Keil; and a niece, Michelle Liddy.
CAMDEN, NY
Wally Hennessey
Bill Kelso
iheartoswego.com

Judith I. Baldwin – July 22, 2022

Judith I. Baldwin, 67, of Oswego Town, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, June 22, 2022. Born in Utica, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Janet (Rosenkranz) Fleisch. Judy met and married the love of her life George Baldwin in 1977 and together raised their children...
OSWEGO, NY
Romesentinel.com

Timothy L. Joslyn

Timothy L. Joslyn, 62, of Verona, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022. He was born in Oneida on November 18, 1959, a son of Lewis and Frances (Lighthall) Joslyn. He is survived by his mother, Frances; two sons, Timothy and Daniel (Yvonne); six sisters, Deborah Ratajczak, Christine Mason, Patricia Holmes, Cathy Joslyn, Marjorie Joslyn and Peggy Mason; three brothers, Lewis Jr., Bruce and Linden Joslyn; four stepchildren, Heather Fancher, Lisa Curtis, James Curtis and Carrie Pressley; twenty-five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his father, Lewis; a sister, Jean Schuler; a brother, Jesse; and two grandchildren.
VERONA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Funeral notices — July 23, 2022

BAUZA — Rosalie Bauza, 63, of Forestport, on July 16, 2022. Service 11:30 a.m. Monday at St. Paul’s Church, Whitesboro. No calling hours. Arrangements by Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Whitesboro. BRAND — Shirley (Meeker) Brand, 86, of Chateaugay, on July 16, 2022. Private services, no calling hours. Arrangements by...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Tu Casa Restaurant opens in Yorkville

Tu Casa, a sister restaurant to Utica's Mi Casa, officially opened in Yorkville Monday. Tu Casa Restaurant offers authentic Dominican food in Yorkville. Fans of Dominican food have a new restaurant option in Yorkville now that owners of Mi Casa in Utica have opened a second location.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Your Town Cortland: Green Arch Restaurant

CORTLAND, N.Y. — Opened in 1933, the Green Arch offers a little taste of Italy right here in Central New York. While the restaurant offers plenty of menu items, what they're known for is their sauce, which is a secret recipe that is the same one from the day it opened almost 100 years ago.
CORTLAND, NY
localsyr.com

Beer Belly Deli & Pub closing in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — According to Beer Belly Deli & Pub, the rumors are true. The restaurant and bar on Westcott St will be closing after 10 years of business. After a hard choice of not knowing the future and considering the changes in the industry, Beer Belly decided to not renew the lease for another five years.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

How to Watch Boeheim's Army vs The Nerd Team in TBT

Matchup: Boeheim's Army vs The Nerd Team (TBT 2nd Round) Location: SRC Arena (Syracuse, NY) Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, July 23rd. Boeheim's Army is a Syracuse alumni team for The Basketball Tournament (TBT), a single elimination, winner take all basketball event. Boeheim's Army won TBT last year for the first time. Mainstay Eric Devendorf, who was one of the main reasons for Boeheim's Army's growth in popularity, went out as a champion as he elected not to return this year.
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

GALLERY: Dog show at Ilion Days - July 23, 2022

Dogs and their owners participate in a dog show hosted by the Herkimer County Humane Society on Saturday at Central Plaza in Ilion. The show was part of a long list of events hosted during Ilion Days 2022 from July 16-24. Fifteen trophies were handed out and $600 was raised for the Herkimer County Humane Society.
ILION, NY
Romesentinel.com

VALLEY MUSINGS: Finding my way into the water again

Something unusual happened during the picnic for our church choir. I brought along a swimsuit and towel and actually used them. I’m not sure how many times I’ve carried my swimsuit and beach towel to an event and wound up bringing them home just as dry as when I put them in the car.
ONEIDA, NY

