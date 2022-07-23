Yolo County Sheriff’s Deputies Find Body Of Missing Person In River Near Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG (CBS13) — The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the body of a missing person in the Sacramento River.

On July 21, deputies learned that a missing person’s car was found in Clarksburg next to the river. A two-day search from multiple agencies ensued, and finally ended with the discovery of the body in the river.

The family of the decedent has been notified, and deputies say they don’t suspect foul play.