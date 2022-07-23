5 rescued after boat fire off Long Island

The Public Information Office reports a Boat Fire that occurred in the Long Island Sound. According to police, a male, 42, started a 2006 22’ Four Winns boat, which exploded a short time later. The operator, female passenger, 41, and male juvenile, 5, were all ejected. Their son, 13, was in the vicinity on jet ski and responded to help the ejected family members. The male transported his wife and 5-year-old son to shore on the jet ski. Employees from the Steppingstone Marina responded and removed the son and daughter, 11, from the bow of the boat.

ACCIDENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO