Accidents

5 rescued after boat fire off Long Island

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONG ISLAND - Five people are recovering after what appears to have been some kind of...

Mack Truck Strikes BMW Before Hitting Home on Long Island

A Mack truck struck a BMW before hitting and damaging a home on Long Island. The incident took place in the hamlet of Riverside around 10:45 am, Monday, July 25 on Riverleigh Avenue. The driver of a 2022 BMW stopped on Riverleigh Avenue to a make right turn on Pine...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Boat Explodes on Long Island Sound, Mom & Son Ejected and Saved by Son on Jet Ski

The Public Information Office reports a Boat Fire that occurred in the Long Island Sound. According to police, a male, 42, started a 2006 22’ Four Winns boat, which exploded a short time later. The operator, female passenger, 41, and male juvenile, 5, were all ejected. Their son, 13, was in the vicinity on jet ski and responded to help the ejected family members. The male transported his wife and 5-year-old son to shore on the jet ski. Employees from the Steppingstone Marina responded and removed the son and daughter, 11, from the bow of the boat.
ACCIDENTS
French bulldog puppies stolen from Long Island home

SHIRLEY, NY (PIX11) — A burglar broke into a Long Island home early on Sunday and stole more than a half-dozen French bulldog puppies, police said. The owner was asleep at the Concord Road property when someone broke in around 3:15 a.m., Suffolk County officials said. The burglar, or group of burglars, made off with […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
#Long Island#Accident
State Police are Investigating a Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash on the Northern State Parkway

On Sunday, July 24, 2022, at approximately 5:00 am, there was a call for a motor vehicle collision on the Northern State Parkway eastbound in the area of exit 30 in the town of North Hempstead, Nassau County. The vehicle was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway striking multiple trees in the southbound shoulder becoming fully engulfed. The driver and both passengers in the vehicle died at the scene.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Woman Drowns In Backyard Pool At Mount Sinai Home

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead from drowning in a backyard pool on Long Island. The incident took place in Mount Sinai around 7:50 p.m., Thursday, July 21. Kihee Kim, age 94, was found when officers responded to a home on Kingston Road for an unresponsive person...
MOUNT SINAI, NY
Accidents
Public Safety
After Long Island Massage Parlor Raid Woman Charged

A woman has been charged after a raid at a Long Island massage parlor. In response to numerous community complaints, authorities conducted the investigation at Loving Care Foot Spa in Ronkonkoma, located on Ronkonkoma Avenue, at around 4 p.m. Thursday, July 21. Chunjuan Zhang, age 52, of Flushing, Queens was...
RONKONKOMA, NY
NY weather: Thunderstorms topple trees

ROSLYN, N.Y. - The sky got very dark and a severe thunderstorm happened fast on Monday, Nassau County residents said. Once it all stopped, residents in a Roslyn neighborhood came outside to uprooted trees blocking the roadway, big branches scattered about, and sidewalks split in half. "We heard horizontal rain...
ROSLYN, NY
Man accused of breaking into NY car wash 10 times

NEW YORK - An upstate man is accused of breaking into the same car wash ten times in a series of burglaries. The New York State Police arrested Joseph W. Shook, 35, of Stockport on Thursday in connection with the burglary of the Cantele Car Wash on Fairview Ave. in Greenport.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cat dangling from fence rescued by team on Long Island

MOUNT SINAI, Long Island (WABC) -- A cute kitten dangling from a fence had to be rescued on Long Island Saturday. Strong Island Animal Rescue assisted Suffolk Police in rescuing the kitten on Plymouth Avenue in Mount Sinai. Video shows the poor cat struggling to free itself after one of...
ANIMALS
On cam: Armed men interrupt NY bishop's sermon to steal jewelry

Brooklyn, N.Y. — A New York bishop's sermon was being livestreamed when he said three to four men walked in with guns. Bishop Lamor Whitehead of Leaders of Tomorrow International Churches in Brooklyn said he was 5 to 10 minutes into preaching Sunday morning when he saw the door in the back of the room kick open.
BROOKLYN, NY
Mount Kisco architects claim contractor used weak concrete on lux home

A Mount Kisco architectural – development firm is demanding $715,000 from a contractor who allegedly used defective concrete for the foundation of a luxury oceanfront home. Steven and Michael Gaetano’s 232 Dune LLC sued Priority Concrete Inc., July 19 in Westchester Supreme Court, for allegedly pouring “grossly defective” concrete for a multi-million-dollar house in Quogue, Suffolk County.
MOUNT KISCO, NY
New York State Man Fights Police Over Package, Police Say There Was No Package

Deliveries being stolen from porches have become such an issue that the accused thieves who do this have even earned their own distinction; porch pirates. The following story doesn't appear to have anything to do with porch pirates, just misplaced rage? One New York state man took it upon himself to investigate a package he felt was delivered to the wrong house on the block, according to a news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY

