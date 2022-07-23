NTSB: Pilot of crashed plane was not instrument-rated
DETROIT (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot of a small plane that crashed in western Michigan in poor weather, killing himself and a passenger, did not hold an instrument rating to fly in such conditions.
The single-engine plane Cessna crashed July 15 in Oceana County’s Shelby Township, killing 56-year-old pilot Raymond Gundy of Muskegon County and his passenger, 48-year-old Troy Caris of Holton.Oceana Co. plane crash victims ID’d
The NTSB in a preliminary report Friday said two commercial pilots at the airport who observed the departure said it was raining at the time and visibility was poor.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.
Comments / 0