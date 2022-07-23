ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NTSB: Pilot of crashed plane was not instrument-rated

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot of a small plane that crashed in western Michigan in poor weather, killing himself and a passenger, did not hold an instrument rating to fly in such conditions.

The single-engine plane Cessna crashed July 15 in Oceana County’s Shelby Township, killing 56-year-old pilot Raymond Gundy of Muskegon County and his passenger, 48-year-old Troy Caris of Holton.

Oceana Co. plane crash victims ID’d

The NTSB in a preliminary report Friday said two commercial pilots at the airport who observed the departure said it was raining at the time and visibility was poor.

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Woman charged in fatal wrong-way crash on US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Willow Yon, 21, was killed in a crash on northbound US-131 in March when a car traveling the wrong direction on the freeway hit her head-on. The driver of the other vehicle, identified as Ashley Guadalupe Rodriguez-Hernandez, was charged with one count of OWI causing death, and one count of reckless driving causing death.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Emergency crews rescue 6 from Pere Marquette River amid storm

CUSTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews rescued six people from the Pere Marquette River Saturday night during the severe storms. Deputies, along with Michigan State Police, the Custer Township Fire Department, the Branch Township Fire Department and the Riverton Township Fire Department, responded to the Pere Marquette River near the Indian Bridge in Custer Township just before 10:00 p.m.
MASON COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Grand Rapids police mistreated Black residents, civil rights department says in complaint

GRAND RAPIDS – The Michigan Department of Civil Rights has levied the Grand Rapids Police Department with a pair of formal discrimination charges stemming from two separate complaints that officers mistreated Black residents in 2017 and 2020.  During a news conference Monday in Grand Rapids, MDCR Executive Director John Johnson said the charges — which are not criminal...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

GR Police standoff is resolved peacefully

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At about 3:15 p.m., the man came out of the house peacefully and was taken into custody by Grand Rapids Police. Police were negotiating with an "arrestable individual" inside a house on the city's southwest side Saturday afternoon. The standoff began early Saturday afternoon when...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
