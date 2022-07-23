ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Athletics Championships: Keely Hodgkinson earns place in 800m final

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch as GB's Keely Hodgkinson claims her place in the...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

World Athletics Championships: Nia Ali crashes out of 100m hurdles in heats

Defending champion Nia Ali crashed out of 100m hurdles heats at the World Championships in Eugene. The 33-year-old American was leading the race until she hit her knee on the penultimate barrier. She struggled to regain balance and fell at the final hurdle as Jamaican training partner Britany Anderson won...
SPORTS
The Independent

Rugby league players refuse to play NRL game in pride jersey

Seven Manly Sea Eagles players have withdrawn from a National Rugby League match in Australia because they’re unwilling to wear their club's inclusion jersey. The jersey has rainbow stripes and a rainbow collar — in place of the regular white sections — to support LGBTQ inclusion in sports, and the club plans to use it for one game against Sydney Roosters.Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler on Tuesday said seven players advised club officials that wearing the pride jersey conflicts with their cultural and religious beliefs. “The players will not play on Thursday and we accept their decision,” Hasler said....
RUGBY
BBC

Historic gay pride jersey sparks player boycott in Australia

Seven players in Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) will boycott a key match over their team's decision to wear a gay pride jersey. The Manly Warringah Sea Eagles will be the first team in the competition ever to don a kit which promotes LGBT inclusivity in the sport. Some players...
RUGBY
#Bbc Tv#Bbc Iplayer#The World Athletics 2022

