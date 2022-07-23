Police seek husband of woman found dead in Broken Bow

Police in Broken Bow, Okla. say Brian Mussett, 33, of DeQueen, Ark. is wanted for questioning after his wife’s body was found in a tent in the woods Thursday.… Read More

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Broken Bow, Oklahoma are asking the public for help finding a DeQueen, Arkansas man after his wife’s body was found in the woods.

According to police, the body of 50-year-old Melissa Mussett of was found Thursday in a tent. Police are looking for 43-year-old Brian Mussett, Melissa’s husband, who they believe may have information.

Brian has ties to Idabel, Valliant, Oklahoma, and the DeQueen, Arkansas area. He is a white male that is about five feet, 10 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Brian’s whereabouts are asked to call police at 580-584-3310 or 911.