Broken Bow, OK

Police seek husband of woman found dead in Broken Bow

By Savannah Arnold
 3 days ago
Police in Broken Bow, Okla. say Brian Mussett, 33, of DeQueen, Ark. is wanted for questioning after his wife’s body was found in a tent in the woods Thursday.… Read More

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Broken Bow, Oklahoma are asking the public for help finding a DeQueen, Arkansas man after his wife’s body was found in the woods.

According to police, the body of 50-year-old Melissa Mussett of was found Thursday in a tent. Police are looking for 43-year-old Brian Mussett, Melissa’s husband, who they believe may have information.

Brian has ties to Idabel, Valliant, Oklahoma, and the DeQueen, Arkansas area. He is a white male that is about five feet, 10 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Brian’s whereabouts are asked to call police at 580-584-3310 or 911.

Public Safety
