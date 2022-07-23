ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Sky use balanced effort to beat Wings, nab sixth straight win

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GwEsS_0gpm9WGw00

Kahleah Copper had 19 points, Candace Parker added 14 with 10 rebounds and Julie Allemand recorded 11 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter as the Chicago Sky won their season-high sixth straight, 89-83 over the visiting Dallas Wings on Friday night.

Playing a third consecutive game without All-Star point guard Courtney Vandersloot (concussion), Chicago (21-6) also got 13 points from Emma Meesseman and 10 from Allie Quigley. The Sky shot 50.7 percent to win for the 11th time in 12 games.

Meanwhile Arike Ogunbowale scored 28 points, Isabelle Harrison had 18 points off the bench and Teaira McCowan added 15 for Dallas (11-15), which shot 51.5 percent overall but 26.7 percent from 3-point range while losing for the sixth time in eight games.

Down by as many as 14 in the first half and 72-65 after three quarters, Dallas scored 10 of the first 12 points in the fourth to take its first lead of the game, 75-74, on Tyasha Harris’ basket with 6:57 remaining.

An Ogunbowale 3 gave Dallas an 80-79 lead with 4:10 to go, but Allemand followed with a 3 and layup. Another Ogunbowale 3 got the Wings within 84-83, but Parker’s layup and three Allemand free throws sent the Sky to a ninth straight home win.

Dallas trailed 50-39 at halftime and by 12 early in the third after a Copper 3. However, Ogunbowale’s personal 7-0 run got the Wings back into the game. Dallas, which scored 26 points in the third, eventually got within 62-60 on Harrison’s bucket with 3:13 left, but a deep 3 from Dana Evans and Copper’s five points down the stretch left Chicago up seven after the third.

Meesseman had eight points, four rebounds and three assists during the first quarter. Parker, meanwhile, scored seven in the period for the Sky, who shot 11-of-19 in the first.

An Ogunbowale basket got the Wings within 37-32 late in the first half. However, Chicago scored the next six points as part of a 13-4 surge, pushing its edge to 50-36 before taking an 11-point lead into the break.

Second-year Dallas forward Awak Kuier was helped off the floor during the second quarter with an apparent leg injury.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Rasheed Wallace No Longer Taking Job: NBA World Reacts

Rasheed Wallace was originally going to be joining Darvin Ham's coaching staff in Los Angeles. That is now no longer the case. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wallace has decided not to join Ham in L.A. Wallace and Ham were teammates for a couple of seasons during their careers....
NBA
ClutchPoints

Vanessa Bryant shares heartwarming family moments with Candace Parker, Sabrina Ionescu after Sky-Liberty

Two of the WNBA’s biggest superstars squared off Sunday as the Chicago Sky took on the New York Liberty in a matchup that pitted Candace Parker up against Sabrina Ionescu. Among those in the audience for Saturday’s showdown was the Bryant clan, with Vanessa and Co. seated courtside for the WNBA game at the Barclays Center. After some late heroics from Ionescu buried Parker and the Sky, Bryant and the two stars linked up for some heartwarming family fun.
CHICAGO, IL
AllLakers

Lakers News: LA Signs Pair of Five-Year College Players to Deals

The Lakers roster is all but solidified, but LA currently has one spot remaining on their NBA roster. They've supposedly had "productive" talks with veteran forward Carmelo Anthony about a possible sequel in Los Angeles, but the Lakers announced a pair of signings that suggest they might be using the final roster spot to continue the youth movement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Basketball
City
Dallas, TX
Chicago, IL
Basketball
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Dallas, TX
Basketball
DallasBasketball

Jalen Brunson Reveals Real Reason He Left Mavs for Knicks

When the Dallas Mavericks lost Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks in free agency this offseason, many believed it was inevitable due to the family ties he has in New York. Although there is likely some truth to that, as evident by the NBA being poised to launch a tampering investigation involving the Knicks, the Mavs themselves might’ve been the ones who pushed Brunson out the door before free agency ever began.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Bears miss again on a high round tackle

It looks like the Bears may have missed again on a high round tackle. Teven Jenkins career has not gotten off to a very good start. Something Bears fans are all to familiar with. At least this one isn’t on current Gm Ryan Poles. No chalk another one up to Ryan Pace, we will be paying the price of his mistakes for awhile.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teaira Mccowan
Person
Julie Allemand
Person
Emma Meesseman
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Arike Ogunbowale
Person
Courtney Vandersloot
Person
Allie Quigley
Person
Tyasha Harris
Person
Dana Evans
Person
Kahleah Copper
Person
Isabelle Harrison
The Spun

Lakers Are Reportedly Holding Out For 1 Significant Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have their eyes on two guards capable of helping their dire shooting woes. However, they won't acquire either of those targets until closing the book on Kyrie Irving. During Friday's episode of ESPN's This Just In, Dave McMenamin said the Lakers continue to pursue Buddy Hield...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Latest Durant report proves Bulls on outside looking in

The Chicago Bulls were always an extreme longshot to land Kevin Durant, who requested a trade from the Nets on June 30. On the surface, the Bulls' lack of young, tradable, All-Star caliber talent and limitations on dealing future draft capital made them an unlikely suitor. Brooklyn's asking price will — understandably — be astronomical, as Durant is still at the peak of his generational powers and is under contract for four more seasons.
CHICAGO, IL
Sports Illustrated

Stefanie Dolson’s Best Career Decision? Her Dog, Theo

The past few years have been plenty eventful for New York Liberty center Stefanie Dolson. From winning the WNBA championship with the Chicago Sky in 2021 to competing in the Tokyo Olympics and earning a gold medal with Team USA, Dolson has done it all. She's a two-time WNBA All-Star, having been selected in 2015 and ’17. And even before being drafted in the first round of the ’14 WNBA draft, the UConn graduate won back-to-back NCAA national titles in her last two years as a Husky.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Wings#Nab#The Chicago Sky
Sports Illustrated

Hansel Enmanuel, One-Armed Basketball Player, Announces College Commitment

Hansel Enmanuel, a high school basketball star with one arm, announced Saturday that he is committed to Northwestern State, according to On3Sports. Enmanuel reportedly committed to the Demons after receiving offers from Memphis, Tennessee State and Bethune-Cookman. The 6’4” guard plays at Life Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Fla., and averaged 25.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 3.4 blocks through Feb. 15.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Bears Have Reportedly Worked Out Veteran Free Agent

The Chicago Bears are in the market for offensive line help with the news that guard Dakota Dozier is out for the year due to ACL surgery. According to ESPN's Field Yates, Chicago worked out veteran offensive lineman Michael Schofield this weekend. Schofield, 31, has extensive experience playing guard and tackle.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Bears: 3 potential trade candidates entering 2022 NFL training camp

The Chicago Bears may have a long season ahead, as the roster could use some help. It’ll be interesting to see how the team plays considering they have some solid young talent. Regardless, Chicago is not likely going to be a true competitor, and now would be a great time to acquire future draft picks […] The post Bears: 3 potential trade candidates entering 2022 NFL training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Sportsnaut

Danny Amendola retiring after 13-year NFL career

Veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola has called it a career, retiring after 13 seasons in the NFL, ESPN reported Monday. After going undrafted out of Texas Tech in 2008, Amendola went on to play for the then-St. Louis Rams (2009-12), New England Patriots (2013-17), Miami Dolphins (2018), Detroit Lions (2019-20) and Houston Texans (2021).
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

68K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy